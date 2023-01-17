ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollok, TX

CBS19

Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas. everal East Texas lawmakers are committed this legislative session to learning more about the state’s aging and fragile water infrastructure. State representatives Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), Cody Harris (R-Palestine), and Keith Bell (R-Forney) are among the 42 lawmakers who make up the new bipartisan Texas House Water Caucus.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a multi-agency pursuit. Deputies pursued a fleeing suspect into the city limits of Lufkin, but all officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short while later the suspect vehicle was located at the Family Crisis Center.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Missing Harrison County teen found in Carthage

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office located a missing teenager after releasing a request for public assistance. Officials say the 17-year-old girl was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County. At the time, they believed she might be in the Marshall area.
CARTHAGE, TX
KICKS 105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended

These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations. Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment. This $200,000 grant will supply fire trucks trucks with communications equipment compatible with a new radio system installed by the county. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Karen Holt,...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police apprehend suspect after high speed chase through Houston Co.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests

HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
CROCKETT, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
