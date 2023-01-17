Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO