Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to hold Certified Food Manager classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is holding the 2-Day Certification Training with Test. This course will help you to: Understand the major causes of food borne illness and how to prevent them, Increase the food safety knowledge of your employees, Improve relationships with health officials, Upon passing the certification exam, you will fulfill state requirements for Certified Food Manager status.
Food Handlers class at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Off.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Orange County is holding a Food Handlers Training Class. This class is required for all food service employees in the state of Texas. This class covers Cross Contamination, Time and Temperature Abuse, Personal Hygiene, and many other aspects of food service. This class will be held on February 22 from 9 am until 11 am at the Orange County AgriLife Extension off at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. This class costs $20. To pre-register, call the Orange Extension Office at 409-882-7010.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Woodville a natural fit for new business owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alyssa Rutty isn’t a newcomer to entrepreneurship. It's been part of her make-up for nearly as long as she can remember. Rutty, who opened My Little Mercantile in Woodville on Dec. 5, grew up in a family of...
Dowlen Road entrance, exit ramp in Beaumont closing for 3 months
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents will have to wait approximately three months to use the Dowlen Road ramp. The ramp will be closed due to construction. The construction will begin Friday, January 20, 2023. The closure will be from US69 southbound exit ramp, and the entrance ramp to US69...
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
Bridge City First named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Bridge City First Assembly of God has been named Business of the Month for January 2023. Pastor Allen Chapin was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador Barbara Moore at the January Networking Coffee hosted by Orangefield ISD Cormier Museum.
Dow Chemical and the Last Mile Education Fund offering grants to help trade school students finish their education
Baton Rouge – The Last Mile Education Fund and Dow Chemical Company are collaborating to assist low-income students who are nearing completion of their skilled trades program with grants, so they are more likely to get certified. Dow spokesperson Stacey Gautreaux said all too often students face financial burdens that keep them from finishing school.
BCOF Rotary club invited area students to conference
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club invited RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) students they sponsored for a recent leadership conference to share their experiences with the club. Pictured are - (front row Student’s ) Emily Wallers, Brianna Moore, Abigail Broussard, Ashley Hale, Gabby LeBlanc, Elizabeth Bunch, Raema Lyda, Grant Hale and Rotarian - Eric Andrus. ( Back row) Rotarian -Mark Bunch, Student’s - Mary Wernig, Zack Bourque, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Ava Dyer, Stephen Stone, Carson Fall, Camden Kelly, Victor Hernandez, Jackson Pachar, Rotarians-Mark Messer and Ronnie Hutchinson.
County EDC gets national award for top deals of 2022
If Orange County had an anthem, it would be played as Economic Development Director Megan Romero Layne receives a silver medal for having one of the top development deals of 2022 with the new ChevronPhillips chemical plant. Chevron Phillips, along with partner QatarEnergy, announced in November the new $8.5 billion...
Fire heavily damages home in Orange County
Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 delivers grants to area 501C3
Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 is happy to announce that it has delivered a grant of $3,500 to the Beaumont Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP), a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Receiving the grant at their "Build Headquarters" was SHP Chapter Chairman, Jack Seeley. Presenting the grant was J David Derosier,...
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71,West Orange
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71, of West Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orange Train Depot in Orange, Texas. Born in Sugarland, Texas on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Clifford “Leon” Lyons and Ann Lee (Lester) Lyons. Betty was a 1969 graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and MeMaw, whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
Lamar University holding clothing drive to help those struggling with homelessness
Donations will be collected through Friday. Lamar University students will pass out donations on Saturday.
Stark Museum's Saturday Family Day provides rainy day activities
The National Weather Service has rain in the forecast Saturday, but parents will have a place to entertain and educate their children as the Stark Museum of Art hosts a free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum on Green Avenue in historic downtown Orange has activity-filled...
LC Elementary students show off work at Stark Museum of Art
The Stark Museum of Art opened its "Art: It’s Elementary!" exhibition last week, featuring the work of eight LCE second graders. The students will be recognized on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m., and their artwork will be on display at the museum through March 11th. The 2nd grade...
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, Bridge City
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
