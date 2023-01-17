Judy “Faye” Gail Sneed, 63, of Bridge City, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Johnathan Green. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on June 26, 1959, she was the daughter of Reece and Honor (Harper) Smith. Judy Faye devoted her life to Christ. She was always studying her bible, her favorite scripture being Psalms 91, and spreading the word and love of God. Judy was very generous when it came to giving her time, prayers, love, or anything else she could offer. She loved everyone equally just as Jesus does. She was a natural caretaker and had spent years of her life caring for her family. Judy was known to be a wonderful cook and an amazing baker. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandbabies who referred to her as “JuJu”. Judy Faye’s memory and faith will go on to be cherished by everyone who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Honor (Harper) Smith; and brothers, Edward Smith and Terry Smith. She is survived by her husband of over 34 years and 7 months, Clyde E. Sneed; children, Christopher Everett Sneed and wife, Brandy of Bridge City, Shacail Lee Sonnier and husband, Joshua of Orangefield and Michael Smith and wife Sarah of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Shayleigh Gibbs, Shelby Sonnier, Raycelee Sonnier, Honor Sneed, Serenity Sneed, Araya Sneed, Brayden Smith and Colt Smith; brothers, Robert Smith, Harold Smith, Lynn Smith, Rusty Smith, and Michael Smith; sisters, Ann Smith and Joan Gallas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Chad Linder, Gavin Rosenblad, Wade Smith, Cade Smith, Logan Wise, Chandler Green, and Jerod Sims. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Sonnier and Sean Sneed. The family would like to send special thanks to Altus Hospice, Dr. Akbani, and Brandy Whitman for their care.

