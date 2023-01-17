ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’

You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you're in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
MAINE STATE
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you've broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
CUMBERLAND, ME
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
JEFFERSON, NH
New Englanders Need to Watch Out for This Extra Fee During Their Next Vacation

When we choose to go on vacation, there are so many fees that we need to pay. From booking our flights and paying for baggage to hotel fees. Taking a vacation is never as cheap as we think or want it to be.
MAINE STATE
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore

Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers.
MAINE STATE
These Have to Be the Most Bizarre Town Names in Each New England State

All around New England, and the United States, you will find beautiful scenery, big cities, and quiet little towns. Heck, there are towns that you may not even spot on your GPS or looking at a map online unless you zoom in real close.
MAINE STATE
