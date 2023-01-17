Read full article on original website
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
How Much Snow Fell on the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast During the Winter Storm?
The Seacoast region is a winter wonderland thanks to the snow that started falling Thursday and continued Friday. Most of the snow fell in the early morning hours, although another 1-2 inches could fall during the afternoon before ending by Friday evening. Here are the snow amounts reported, ranging from...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
Did You Know Maine Held the Record for World’s 2 Tallest Snowman?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This may shock you – but in the wintertime, New England used to get snow. Yes, we’ve gotten some flurries this winter. But they stayed...
New Englanders Need to Watch Out for This Extra Fee During Their Next Vacation
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When we choose to go on vacation, there are so many fees that we need to pay. From booking our flights and paying for baggage to hotel fees. Taking a vacation is never as cheap as we think or want it to be.
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers.
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee...
Hidden Gem: New Hampshire’s ‘Dam Brewhouse’ is Small but Mighty
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Last weekend I was skiing at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. Before and after, I found myself at this tiny, hole in the wall brewhouse in...
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
These Have to Be the Most Bizarre Town Names in Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. All around New England, and the United States, you will find beautiful scenery, big cities, and quiet little towns. Heck, there are towns that you may not even spot on your GPS or looking at a map online unless you zoom in real close.
