BCOF Rotary club invited area students to conference
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club invited RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) students they sponsored for a recent leadership conference to share their experiences with the club. Pictured are - (front row Student’s ) Emily Wallers, Brianna Moore, Abigail Broussard, Ashley Hale, Gabby LeBlanc, Elizabeth Bunch, Raema Lyda, Grant Hale and Rotarian - Eric Andrus. ( Back row) Rotarian -Mark Bunch, Student’s - Mary Wernig, Zack Bourque, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Ava Dyer, Stephen Stone, Carson Fall, Camden Kelly, Victor Hernandez, Jackson Pachar, Rotarians-Mark Messer and Ronnie Hutchinson.
Construction At Blue Bird
Contractors began an improvement project this week at Blue Bird Fish Camp. And while the parking lot and boat ramp will be closed, the restaurant remains open. In May of last year the Sabine River Authority and Orange County came to an agreement on improvements to park and ramp, which is owned by the county.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to hold Certified Food Manager classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is holding the 2-Day Certification Training with Test. This course will help you to: Understand the major causes of food borne illness and how to prevent them, Increase the food safety knowledge of your employees, Improve relationships with health officials, Upon passing the certification exam, you will fulfill state requirements for Certified Food Manager status.
OC Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold diabetes classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on March 9, 16, 23, 30, and April 6 and will be from 6 PM to 8 PM. They will be held at the Orange County Extension Office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.
Dowlen Road entrance, exit ramp in Beaumont closing for 3 months
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents will have to wait approximately three months to use the Dowlen Road ramp. The ramp will be closed due to construction. The construction will begin Friday, January 20, 2023. The closure will be from US69 southbound exit ramp, and the entrance ramp to US69...
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
Dow Chemical and the Last Mile Education Fund offering grants to help trade school students finish their education
Baton Rouge – The Last Mile Education Fund and Dow Chemical Company are collaborating to assist low-income students who are nearing completion of their skilled trades program with grants, so they are more likely to get certified. Dow spokesperson Stacey Gautreaux said all too often students face financial burdens that keep them from finishing school.
LC Elementary students show off work at Stark Museum of Art
The Stark Museum of Art opened its "Art: It’s Elementary!" exhibition last week, featuring the work of eight LCE second graders. The students will be recognized on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m., and their artwork will be on display at the museum through March 11th. The 2nd grade...
Christian-based group sets classes to support single expectant mothers
Single mothers with unplanned pregnancies will now have a Christian-based support group as the Bridge City-Orangefield Ministerial Alliance teams up with the international Embrace Grace program. Melissa Isaacs, director of the Ministerial Alliance, said the 12-week course will begin on Wednesday, January 25, in the evening and continue on Wednesday...
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
First Saturday returns to BC First Baptist Church
First Saturday at First Baptist Church, Bridge City skipped the month of January giving away items, but will be back in the parking lot Saturday, Feb 4th giving away cans of Chili for the cold weather. With the chili will be rice, beans, crackers and Kool Aid. We’re excited to be back. Be looking for the blue canopy in the church parking lot at 200 West Roundbunch Rd. Hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
'It's unbearable': Some Sabine Park Apartment Homes residents living without water since Christmas
ORANGE, Texas — Another resident of an Orange apartment complex is speaking out after living without water since Christmas. Nearly 20 units are the Sabine Park Apartment Homes still don't have running water after pipes busted during the artic cold front that hit Southeast Texas. 12News has attempted several...
Do Well Be Well
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, Bridge City
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold Pasture & Forage Program
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is holding a Pasture & Forage Program. This will be held on Friday, February 10th from 1 pm until 4 pm with check-in at 12:30. Three CEU’s will be offered for Pesticide License Holders. These will be as follows: 1 Integrated Pest Management-Using the Right Weed Control Products into an IPM Approach, 2 General- Weed Ecology and Management: Things you need to know about weeds and Using Healthy Forages for Weed Suppression in Pastures and Hay Meadows. The cost for the program is $20. Call the Orange County Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to register before February 8th.
Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day
ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
