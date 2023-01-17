Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71,West Orange
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71, of West Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orange Train Depot in Orange, Texas. Born in Sugarland, Texas on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Clifford “Leon” Lyons and Ann Lee (Lester) Lyons. Betty was a 1969 graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and MeMaw, whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Harold Rudolph Williams, Jr., 81, of Orange
Harold Rudolph Williams, Jr., 81, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, at McDonald Memorial Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tommy Anthony of McDonald Memorial Baptist Church. Cremation will follow under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, Bridge City
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
Judy "Faye" Gail Sneed, 63, Bridge City
Judy “Faye” Gail Sneed, 63, of Bridge City, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Johnathan Green. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on June 26, 1959, she was the daughter of Reece and Honor (Harper) Smith. Judy Faye devoted her life to Christ. She was always studying her bible, her favorite scripture being Psalms 91, and spreading the word and love of God. Judy was very generous when it came to giving her time, prayers, love, or anything else she could offer. She loved everyone equally just as Jesus does. She was a natural caretaker and had spent years of her life caring for her family. Judy was known to be a wonderful cook and an amazing baker. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandbabies who referred to her as “JuJu”. Judy Faye’s memory and faith will go on to be cherished by everyone who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Honor (Harper) Smith; and brothers, Edward Smith and Terry Smith. She is survived by her husband of over 34 years and 7 months, Clyde E. Sneed; children, Christopher Everett Sneed and wife, Brandy of Bridge City, Shacail Lee Sonnier and husband, Joshua of Orangefield and Michael Smith and wife Sarah of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Shayleigh Gibbs, Shelby Sonnier, Raycelee Sonnier, Honor Sneed, Serenity Sneed, Araya Sneed, Brayden Smith and Colt Smith; brothers, Robert Smith, Harold Smith, Lynn Smith, Rusty Smith, and Michael Smith; sisters, Ann Smith and Joan Gallas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Chad Linder, Gavin Rosenblad, Wade Smith, Cade Smith, Logan Wise, Chandler Green, and Jerod Sims. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Sonnier and Sean Sneed. The family would like to send special thanks to Altus Hospice, Dr. Akbani, and Brandy Whitman for their care.
Steven Clark Pence, 64, Mauriceville,
Steven Clark Pence, 64, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Steve, as he was known to all, was born on October 28, 1958, to Marjorie Robison Dearmond and Herbert Don Pence. Over the years he worked as a tugboat pilot, welder, pipefitter, and plumber. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nederland, Texas. Steve was a lifelong music enthusiast and 1970's rock aficionado. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed "jam sessions" with his brothers, Mike and David. He was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading the bible given to him by his brother, Mike. He loved his daughters, grandkids, and nieces and nephews and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as "Paw-Paw P." He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mike Pence. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Erin Dorsett and husband, Michael, Amy Denton and husband, Brandon; brother, David Pence; sisters, Dana McCaskill and husband, James, Donna Turner and husband, Craig, Cindy LeJune, Wendy Elliot and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Lily Dorsett, Caroline Dorsett, Ruby Dorsett, Emma Dorsett, Cassidy Denton, Luke Denton; and numerous nephews, and nieces. A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Church of Liberty, TX, 1693 Hwy 146 Bypass, Liberty, TX 77575, at 2pm, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Officiating the service will be Pastor Michael Dorsett. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home.
Music events are firing up for 2023
Aaron Lewis will perform a solo, acoustic concert at the Jefferson Theatre in downtown Beaumont on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations. A multitude of excellent live music opportunities are on tap for the next several weeks offering a variety of musical styles for nearly everyone. Big events such as local Mardi Gras performances, the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as regional concerts have set 2023 off to a frenzied pace.
First Saturday returns to BC First Baptist Church
First Saturday at First Baptist Church, Bridge City skipped the month of January giving away items, but will be back in the parking lot Saturday, Feb 4th giving away cans of Chili for the cold weather. With the chili will be rice, beans, crackers and Kool Aid. We’re excited to be back. Be looking for the blue canopy in the church parking lot at 200 West Roundbunch Rd. Hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
Food Handlers class at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Off.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Orange County is holding a Food Handlers Training Class. This class is required for all food service employees in the state of Texas. This class covers Cross Contamination, Time and Temperature Abuse, Personal Hygiene, and many other aspects of food service. This class will be held on February 22 from 9 am until 11 am at the Orange County AgriLife Extension off at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. This class costs $20. To pre-register, call the Orange Extension Office at 409-882-7010.
Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 delivers grants to area 501C3
Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 is happy to announce that it has delivered a grant of $3,500 to the Beaumont Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP), a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Receiving the grant at their "Build Headquarters" was SHP Chapter Chairman, Jack Seeley. Presenting the grant was J David Derosier,...
Cardinals hold on against Jasper
The Bridge City Cardinals won an important district game on Tuesday night, January 17, in the Competition Gym at Bridge City. The Cardinals defeated the Jasper Bulldogs 47-39 to improve their record to 3-2 in district. Walker Britten of the Cardinals had a big first quarter hitting four shots from...
Stark Museum's Saturday Family Day provides rainy day activities
The National Weather Service has rain in the forecast Saturday, but parents will have a place to entertain and educate their children as the Stark Museum of Art hosts a free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum on Green Avenue in historic downtown Orange has activity-filled...
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to hold Certified Food Manager classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is holding the 2-Day Certification Training with Test. This course will help you to: Understand the major causes of food borne illness and how to prevent them, Increase the food safety knowledge of your employees, Improve relationships with health officials, Upon passing the certification exam, you will fulfill state requirements for Certified Food Manager status.
BCOF Rotary club invited area students to conference
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club invited RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) students they sponsored for a recent leadership conference to share their experiences with the club. Pictured are - (front row Student’s ) Emily Wallers, Brianna Moore, Abigail Broussard, Ashley Hale, Gabby LeBlanc, Elizabeth Bunch, Raema Lyda, Grant Hale and Rotarian - Eric Andrus. ( Back row) Rotarian -Mark Bunch, Student’s - Mary Wernig, Zack Bourque, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Ava Dyer, Stephen Stone, Carson Fall, Camden Kelly, Victor Hernandez, Jackson Pachar, Rotarians-Mark Messer and Ronnie Hutchinson.
OC Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold diabetes classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on March 9, 16, 23, 30, and April 6 and will be from 6 PM to 8 PM. They will be held at the Orange County Extension Office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.
OJH 7th and 8th grade A-teams traveled to Port Neches for a tournament.
The 7th graders played and won three games, keeping their undefeated streak alive. First, they took on the CO Wilson Bullpups, defeating them 33-27. Every Bobcat scored in this game, but the leading scorers were John Royer with nine points, while Jaxon Agerton and Kolte Morgan followed with four each. Next, the 7th grade took on Port Neches and handed them an L, winning 31-23. Royer led the way in scoring again with nine points, followed by Kyran Morrow with six, and Logan Anderson with four. The Bobcats led this one from beginning to end with good defense and unselfish play. Finally, the Cats took on the Raiders from Lumberton in the championship game and came away with the win, 36-29. Royer led the way yet again with 15, followed by Jaxon Agerton with eight. Congratulations to these young men on getting first place in the tournament!
Bears run past Mustangs
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Bears won their first district game at home this season over crosstown rival the West Orange Stark Mustangs. The Bears got a big lead early and outpaced the Mustangs 81-51 on Tuesday, January 17. Coming into the game Little Cypress Mauriceville had lost its two district...
County EDC gets national award for top deals of 2022
If Orange County had an anthem, it would be played as Economic Development Director Megan Romero Layne receives a silver medal for having one of the top development deals of 2022 with the new ChevronPhillips chemical plant. Chevron Phillips, along with partner QatarEnergy, announced in November the new $8.5 billion...
Bridge City First named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Bridge City First Assembly of God has been named Business of the Month for January 2023. Pastor Allen Chapin was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador Barbara Moore at the January Networking Coffee hosted by Orangefield ISD Cormier Museum.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold Pasture & Forage Program
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is holding a Pasture & Forage Program. This will be held on Friday, February 10th from 1 pm until 4 pm with check-in at 12:30. Three CEU’s will be offered for Pesticide License Holders. These will be as follows: 1 Integrated Pest Management-Using the Right Weed Control Products into an IPM Approach, 2 General- Weed Ecology and Management: Things you need to know about weeds and Using Healthy Forages for Weed Suppression in Pastures and Hay Meadows. The cost for the program is $20. Call the Orange County Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to register before February 8th.
