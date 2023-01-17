ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know These 30 Animals Are on New Hampshire’s Endangered Species List?

We're lucky to live in a part of the country where there's lots of wildlife, and the ways in which these critters interact with human beings is often amusing. There was the random turkey getting his steps in by running circles around a parked car, the hungry New Hampshire bear who stole snacks off of a front porch, and another bear that decided to shelter from the cold right underneath a New England home, much to the surprise of its residents.
MAINE STATE
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore

Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers.
MAINE STATE
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you've broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
CUMBERLAND, ME
30 Maine Restaurants That Serve the Best French Toast

The start to your day is crucial. The first few moments after you wake, your first sip of coffee, and your first meal fuel the rest...
MAINE STATE
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million

A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’

You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you're in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
MAINE STATE
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When...
PORTLAND, ME
Snow Knocks Out Power, Closes Schools in New Hampshire, Maine

The heaviest of the snow has fallen across the Seacoast, but has left several thousand without power and canceled school for many districts. Much of the Seacoast region appears to again have missed out on the heaviest of the snow, with only 1-2 inches on average falling around Rockingham County where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. However, in Strafford County and along the Maine, coast amounts were higher with 4-6 inches on average. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for those areas.
MAINE STATE
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
New Hampshire Ice Castles Can’t Open Right Now for 2023

It's that magical dream adorned by so many, whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, or that place you've been meaning to visit, and 2023 is it. However, don't plan this mesmerizing outing just yet.
WISCONSIN STATE
These 12 Maine State Parks Broke the Camping Visitation Record in 2022

Recently, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Public Lands announced that more than 3.2 million people visited the state's 42 parks and historic sites. This is a huge number that perfectly follows the trend we are seeing in post-pandemic living.
MAINE STATE
