Ospreys returning to the nest for the Spring 2023 semester were met with a potential inconvenience, as part of Alumni Drive had been blocked off with construction, limiting it to one lane. This closure was to allow for the creation of a new path to Osprey Crossings. Spinnaker also found out the purpose and scope of this project, its projected timeline, and what it means for the future.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO