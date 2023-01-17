ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

dawgnation.com

Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With College Hall Of Fame Decision

Not long after Georgia won its second national title in as many years, fans wondered if Stetson Bennett would make the College Football Hall of Fame. Well, that answer was decidedly "no." Why? Well, according to college football writer Connor O'Gara, Bennett is not eligible for the illustrious ...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

American Eagle Outfitters offers insight into Jacksonville warehouse closure

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had big ambitions for its logistics business after its $361 million acquisition of Quiet Logistics Inc. in December 2021. The Pittsburgh-based retailer bought the logistics company a little more than a year after Quiet opened a Jacksonville warehouse, one of six U.S. distribution centers for the company.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
unfspinnaker.com

UNF offers details on construction on Alumni Drive

Ospreys returning to the nest for the Spring 2023 semester were met with a potential inconvenience, as part of Alumni Drive had been blocked off with construction, limiting it to one lane. This closure was to allow for the creation of a new path to Osprey Crossings. Spinnaker also found out the purpose and scope of this project, its projected timeline, and what it means for the future.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

