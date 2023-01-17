Read full article on original website
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews were scene for a couple hours at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew who went to the scene […]
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
Evansville fire crews battle working house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
ISP find body in car down ravine in Gibson County
The Indiana State Police confirmed on Friday that a body was found in Gibson County near Red Dawn Armory.
wrul.com
Allen Arrested On White County Warrant
A call to the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Carmi man. Officers responded to the call at 627 Oak Street at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night and arrested 47 year old Tommy Allen who was wanted on a White County Warrant. Allen was transported to the...
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – January 23, 2023
Back on Saturday, the Carmi-White County boys basketball team defeated Evansville Day 70-43 to claim the championship of the 43rd annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament. Carmi led 25-22 at the break, and then a 3rd quarter explosion helped the Dogs outscore Evansville Day 45-21 in the 2nd half. Carmi went...
Evansville family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
wrul.com
Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents
At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
14news.com
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville. An affidavit describes a scene at the west side Walmart on May 18, 2022. Slammed him to the ground, kneed in the face and shoved against the wall: this is how several...
EPD to give briefing on Walmart active shooter incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department Public Information Officers will be back on scene at Walmart at 5 a.m. CST Friday morning to give a briefing of Thursday night’s active shooter incident. A press conference regarding the incident will also be held on Thursday. Details on that have yet to be released. These […]
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
EPD investigate child hit by car
Authorities say a child was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue.
