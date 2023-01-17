Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecordlive.com
BCOF Rotary club invited area students to conference
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club invited RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) students they sponsored for a recent leadership conference to share their experiences with the club. Pictured are - (front row Student’s ) Emily Wallers, Brianna Moore, Abigail Broussard, Ashley Hale, Gabby LeBlanc, Elizabeth Bunch, Raema Lyda, Grant Hale and Rotarian - Eric Andrus. ( Back row) Rotarian -Mark Bunch, Student’s - Mary Wernig, Zack Bourque, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Ava Dyer, Stephen Stone, Carson Fall, Camden Kelly, Victor Hernandez, Jackson Pachar, Rotarians-Mark Messer and Ronnie Hutchinson.
therecordlive.com
Stark Museum's Saturday Family Day provides rainy day activities
The National Weather Service has rain in the forecast Saturday, but parents will have a place to entertain and educate their children as the Stark Museum of Art hosts a free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum on Green Avenue in historic downtown Orange has activity-filled...
therecordlive.com
Bridge City First named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Bridge City First Assembly of God has been named Business of the Month for January 2023. Pastor Allen Chapin was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador Barbara Moore at the January Networking Coffee hosted by Orangefield ISD Cormier Museum.
therecordlive.com
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
therecordlive.com
OC Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold diabetes classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on March 9, 16, 23, 30, and April 6 and will be from 6 PM to 8 PM. They will be held at the Orange County Extension Office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.
therecordlive.com
Christian-based group sets classes to support single expectant mothers
Single mothers with unplanned pregnancies will now have a Christian-based support group as the Bridge City-Orangefield Ministerial Alliance teams up with the international Embrace Grace program. Melissa Isaacs, director of the Ministerial Alliance, said the 12-week course will begin on Wednesday, January 25, in the evening and continue on Wednesday...
12newsnow.com
Lamar University holding clothing drive to help those struggling with homelessness
Donations will be collected through Friday. Lamar University students will pass out donations on Saturday.
therecordlive.com
First Saturday returns to BC First Baptist Church
First Saturday at First Baptist Church, Bridge City skipped the month of January giving away items, but will be back in the parking lot Saturday, Feb 4th giving away cans of Chili for the cold weather. With the chili will be rice, beans, crackers and Kool Aid. We’re excited to be back. Be looking for the blue canopy in the church parking lot at 200 West Roundbunch Rd. Hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
Justice of Peace Joseph Guillory II performing free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There will be a new cupid in Port Arthur on Valentine's Day and his name is Justice of Peace Joseph Guillory II. Judge Guillory will perform free wedding ceremonies on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Every other day during the "month of love," Judge Guillory will perform ceremonies for $50.
fox4beaumont.com
Protesters demonstrate at Confederate Memorial in Orange on MLK Day
ORANGE — It is no accident that on MLK Day, a group protests and draws attention to a Confederate Memorial in Orange. They gathered Monday in front of the Confederate Memorial of the Wind in Orange, at the intersection of I10 and MLK Drive. The monument was put up...
therecordlive.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold Pasture & Forage Program
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is holding a Pasture & Forage Program. This will be held on Friday, February 10th from 1 pm until 4 pm with check-in at 12:30. Three CEU’s will be offered for Pesticide License Holders. These will be as follows: 1 Integrated Pest Management-Using the Right Weed Control Products into an IPM Approach, 2 General- Weed Ecology and Management: Things you need to know about weeds and Using Healthy Forages for Weed Suppression in Pastures and Hay Meadows. The cost for the program is $20. Call the Orange County Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to register before February 8th.
therecordlive.com
Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 delivers grants to area 501C3
Beaumont Elks Lodge #311 is happy to announce that it has delivered a grant of $3,500 to the Beaumont Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP), a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Receiving the grant at their "Build Headquarters" was SHP Chapter Chairman, Jack Seeley. Presenting the grant was J David Derosier,...
therecordlive.com
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71,West Orange
Betty Ann Lyons Hogden, 71, of West Orange, passed away on January 18, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Orange Train Depot in Orange, Texas. Born in Sugarland, Texas on February 3, 1951, she was the daughter of Clifford “Leon” Lyons and Ann Lee (Lester) Lyons. Betty was a 1969 graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and MeMaw, whose sweet spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
therecordlive.com
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, Bridge City
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
therecordlive.com
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to hold Certified Food Manager classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is holding the 2-Day Certification Training with Test. This course will help you to: Understand the major causes of food borne illness and how to prevent them, Increase the food safety knowledge of your employees, Improve relationships with health officials, Upon passing the certification exam, you will fulfill state requirements for Certified Food Manager status.
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
therecordlive.com
Food Handlers class at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Off.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Orange County is holding a Food Handlers Training Class. This class is required for all food service employees in the state of Texas. This class covers Cross Contamination, Time and Temperature Abuse, Personal Hygiene, and many other aspects of food service. This class will be held on February 22 from 9 am until 11 am at the Orange County AgriLife Extension off at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. This class costs $20. To pre-register, call the Orange Extension Office at 409-882-7010.
fox4beaumont.com
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
KFDM-TV
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
'It's unbearable': Some Sabine Park Apartment Homes residents living without water since Christmas
ORANGE, Texas — Another resident of an Orange apartment complex is speaking out after living without water since Christmas. Nearly 20 units are the Sabine Park Apartment Homes still don't have running water after pipes busted during the artic cold front that hit Southeast Texas. 12News has attempted several...
Comments / 0