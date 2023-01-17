ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Long time third-grade teacher is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner

By Bill Riales
 3 days ago

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Many, many people may recognize Erica Dunn from their own experience within the Mobile County Public School system.  Dunn has been teaching third grade for the past twenty-nine years.

“I had jury duty a couple of years ago and ran into one of my old students….”

“And he was the judge…”

“No, no,” she said laughing.

I always make the point about how kindergarten and first-grade teachers get to see such progress throughout the year from their young students.  But by third grade, things have changed.

“In the other grades they are teaching them—they are learning how to read.  But when they come to the third grade they are reading to learn,” she said.

Just ask Jarnae Rothschild, who along with her mother’s help, nominated Miss Dunn for the Golden Apple.

“Ms. Dunn, when I needed help like with reading, reading fast–she would help me with my reading pace,” said Jarnae.

Mom Christie said, “She came to me first and she told me how Ms. Dunn made her feel special–she encouraged her, and I saw the growth.”

And Dunn’s involvement with her students doesn’t end in the classroom.

“I try to be more than just a teacher–every year I try to find out what their hobbies are and go out and visit them on their basketball court or dance recitals and stuff like that,” said Dunn.

Our congratulations to Erica Dunn and Mary B. Austin Elementary for a job well done.

