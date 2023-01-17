ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans General Manager Decision

Shortly after reports surfaced that the Titans had narrowed their general manager search to three names, it appears they've made a decision. Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, "The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new [GM]." Carthon was in the ...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision

After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE

