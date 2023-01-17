Read full article on original website
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Bill requiring carbon-free electricity in Minnesota by 2040 passes first committee
A bill that would speed up Minnesota’s transition to clean electricity cleared its first committee hurdle at the state Capitol on Wednesday. It would require the state’s utilities to use only carbon-free sources to generate electricity by 2040. The House climate and energy committee approved the bill along...
Senate Majority Leader Wants To Ban Job Application Criminal History Question
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants’ criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to state employees as well. Skeptics say so-called “ban the box” laws actually hurt employment chances for people of color.
MN lawmakers look at mandated sick days
Employers would be mandated to provide sick days for all workers under a bill passed out of a Minnesota House committee. It’s estimated that nearly two-thirds of Minnesota workers already have access to paid sick time. Critics argue the economic impact will hit small businesses especially hard. Bill sponsor...
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
Gov Walz wants to use most of budget surplus of childrens' programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz proposes 12 billion dollars -- two-thirds of the budget surplus -- be used to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids. At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and eliminate child poverty, put money into families' pockets and fund our schools." The governor says families making under 200 thousand dollars should receive from up to four thousand dollars a year in child care tax credits up to 10-thousand-500 dollars, depending on how many children. The governor proposes expanding pre-K, plus universal free lunch and breakfast at schools in the federal program. Walz says his proposed tax credit for lower-income families will reduce childhood poverty 25 percent. And he wants a four percent increase in general state funding for education next year, two percent the year after, and then tying school funding to inflation beginning in 2026.
Walz plan spends billions for businesses, workers and environment
A sprawling economic development and climate action plan from Gov. Tim Walz would kickstart a paid family leave program, raise pay for health care aides, boost grants for business startups, incentivize clean power and help young farmers. The proposal calling for $2.6 billion in new spending for the next two...
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Minnesota GOP Chairman responds to Walz Education budget
In response to the $12 billion Education Budget proposal announcement made by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued a statement:. “Under Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats, Minnesota is one of the highest-taxed states in the country. With a massive, $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Walz and the Democrats should be working with Republicans to provide meaningful, permanent tax relief to Minnesota’s families and businesses. Instead, the governor’s latest proposal only seeks to waste the surplus on reckless spending and growing government. The governor’s proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn’t even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota’s children under Walz’s failing agenda. At the same time, Walz and the Democrats continue to push tax increases on small businesses and fight against tax relief for seniors’ Social Security benefits. Our state deserves better than more reckless Democrat tax-and-spending sprees.”
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
Governor Walz’s budget includes $276 million for broadband
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday unveiled his proposed two-year, $4.1 billion economic budget. The budget includes a change making budget for broadband…. It also includes $276 million for border-to-border broadband internet and $10 million for communities struck by potential job losses as power plants close to “diversify their economies” and “find new opportunities for quality jobs and economic growth.”
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
'Shaking things up': Minnesota’s LGBTQ lawmakers see new strength at Capitol
Sen. Scott Dibble was often the sole openly gay person in the room when he started out in politics. First elected to the Minnesota House in 2000, the Minneapolis DFLer was one of just three openly LGBTQ people at the time to serve in the Legislature. The three — including...
Today at the Minnesota Capitol: Abortion, Social Security, Etc.
Abortion will again be front-and-center, with lawmakers back at the State Capitol after M-L-K Day. There’s a Senate hearing (830am) on making fewer Minnesotans pay income tax on their Social Security benefits. House and Senate panels (1230pm,1pm) debate a proposal for earned “sick-and-safe time” for Minnesota workers, the companion to the paid family and medical leave plan that Democrats are pushing. There’s a hearing this afternoon (3pm) on renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day in Minnesota… on restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time (3pm)… and this evening (6pm), what could be the final committee stop before a House floor vote on a controversial bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses in Minnesota.
Understanding the lawsuit at the center of the Hamline controversy
The saga over academic freedom at St. Paul's Hamline University continues with the professor at the center filing suit against the school. Professor Erika Lopez Prater announced yesterday she’s suing Hamline for defamation and religious discrimination. To help us understand the lawsuit, Cathy Wurzer talked with Jane Kirtley, the...
Minnesota Democrats Look To Eliminate State’s Longstanding Abortion Restrictions
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are looking to scrub longstanding abortion restrictions from state law. DFL lawmakers are proposing legislation that would eliminate a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for patients seeking abortions, along with a two-parent notification law for minors and an informed consent requirement. The proposal would also end the requirement that only a physician can provide abortions. The laws were found unconstitutional by a Ramsey County judge in July, but proponents say they should stay on the books, allowing for the possibility that a future judge would rule differently.
