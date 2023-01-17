Read full article on original website
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
KTEN.com
Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
madillrecord.net
Valero donates $300,000 to local charities
Valero’sArdmoreRefinery distributed $300,000 to local charities on January 10 from funds raised through the Valero Texas Open (VTO) and Valero Benefit for Children (BFC). This year the tournament and associated events, including the BFC, generated a record breaking $22 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations across the country, including those in the Ardmore area. The tournament is ranked #1 once again on the PGA TOUR in charitable fundraising. “Children’s charities in Southern Oklahoma win with every round,” said Vic Rhodes, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero Ardmore Refinery. “We’re proud to partner with these agencies and our sponsors, and work together to improve children’s lives in our communities” The 2022 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients were:
bryancountypatriot.com
Parish 1807 Grill is relocating to Durant
A taste of ‘authentic New Orleans’ is making its way to Bryan County. Parish 1807 Grill is heading north of the Red River, relocating from Denison to downtown Durant. The restaurant serves Cajun Creole cuisine, including foods that a person might think of when thinking about visiting the city of New Orleans.
kgou.org
Lawyers allege improper handling of ACCESS turnpike project payments, OTA appeals Open Meeting Act violation
A new suit filed in Cleveland County District Court alleges the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority improperly remedied its Open Meeting Act violation and owes about $42 million. In December, the OTA was found in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act because of vague wording in its January and February meeting agendas, which authorized key engineering and design contracts for its controversial ACCESS Oklahoma project. The agency subsequently paused all operations for the ACCESS project on Dec. 8.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
KXII.com
Sulphur Police still looking for missing juvenile
SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is still looking for a missing and endangered juvenile. Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.
‘Goodness Gracious!’ Seminole Police Dept. discover 222 marijuana plants during traffic stop
Officers said they knew something was fishy when the driver started explaining himself.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -A Whitesboro restaurant owner is offering a cash reward to find the person responsible for the fire that burned her place to the ground. It happened early Sunday morning at the Poor Boy 377 Cafe. It’s the second fire there since August when the back portion of...
KOKI FOX 23
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma
KINGSTON, Okla. — UPDATE (1/11/23, 11:04 p.m.) — The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to OHP. Carter has been found. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
KXII.com
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County man was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
KTEN.com
Durant police warn about gift card scams
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) —The Durant Police Department is seeing in uptick in scams. Detective Brandon Mitchell said scammers are asking their victims to put money on gift cards or Green Dot payment cards. "One thing is that government agencies, local law enforcement, banks... we are not ever going to...
Purcell Register
Driver cited for leaving accident scene at bridge
A caterpillar scraper driven by Brandon Neil Siegfried of Jones struck all 10 beams running underneath the I-35 bridge over SH 39 last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. Purcell Police said the vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then proceeded with the other vehicles in the convoy before being...
KTEN.com
Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
KXII.com
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and her biological mother is now facing a kidnapping charge. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Abby Carter was safely in their custody at 11 p.m. Sheriffs said Carter was...
KOCO
Marshall County girl at center of Amber Alert has been found, OHP says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Monday evening for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said she has been found and is safe. Original Story. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl out of...
KXII.com
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens
ESPN's Pete Thamel told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday that if Nick Saban needs an offensive coordinator, one potential candidate currently resides in Norman.
