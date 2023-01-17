ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash

MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
madillrecord.net

Valero donates $300,000 to local charities

Valero’sArdmoreRefinery distributed $300,000 to local charities on January 10 from funds raised through the Valero Texas Open (VTO) and Valero Benefit for Children (BFC). This year the tournament and associated events, including the BFC, generated a record breaking $22 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations across the country, including those in the Ardmore area. The tournament is ranked #1 once again on the PGA TOUR in charitable fundraising. “Children’s charities in Southern Oklahoma win with every round,” said Vic Rhodes, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero Ardmore Refinery. “We’re proud to partner with these agencies and our sponsors, and work together to improve children’s lives in our communities” The 2022 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients were:
ARDMORE, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Parish 1807 Grill is relocating to Durant

A taste of ‘authentic New Orleans’ is making its way to Bryan County. Parish 1807 Grill is heading north of the Red River, relocating from Denison to downtown Durant. The restaurant serves Cajun Creole cuisine, including foods that a person might think of when thinking about visiting the city of New Orleans.
DURANT, OK
kgou.org

Lawyers allege improper handling of ACCESS turnpike project payments, OTA appeals Open Meeting Act violation

A new suit filed in Cleveland County District Court alleges the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority improperly remedied its Open Meeting Act violation and owes about $42 million. In December, the OTA was found in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act because of vague wording in its January and February meeting agendas, which authorized key engineering and design contracts for its controversial ACCESS Oklahoma project. The agency subsequently paused all operations for the ACCESS project on Dec. 8.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Sulphur Police still looking for missing juvenile

SUKPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Police Department is still looking for a missing and endangered juvenile. Jayden Holmes, 16, of Sulphur was last seen at her house late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Police said she possibly left with an unknown male and female, and was last known to be in Denison, TX.
SULPHUR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma

KINGSTON, Okla. — UPDATE (1/11/23, 11:04 p.m.) — The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to OHP. Carter has been found. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter...
KINGSTON, OK
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

KTEN.com

Durant police warn about gift card scams

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) —The Durant Police Department is seeing in uptick in scams. Detective Brandon Mitchell said scammers are asking their victims to put money on gift cards or Green Dot payment cards. "One thing is that government agencies, local law enforcement, banks... we are not ever going to...
DURANT, OK
Purcell Register

Driver cited for leaving accident scene at bridge

A caterpillar scraper driven by Brandon Neil Siegfried of Jones struck all 10 beams running underneath the I-35 bridge over SH 39 last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. Purcell Police said the vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then proceeded with the other vehicles in the convoy before being...
PURCELL, OK
KTEN.com

Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
SEMINOLE, OK

