Valero’sArdmoreRefinery distributed $300,000 to local charities on January 10 from funds raised through the Valero Texas Open (VTO) and Valero Benefit for Children (BFC). This year the tournament and associated events, including the BFC, generated a record breaking $22 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations across the country, including those in the Ardmore area. The tournament is ranked #1 once again on the PGA TOUR in charitable fundraising. “Children’s charities in Southern Oklahoma win with every round,” said Vic Rhodes, Vice President and General Manager of the Valero Ardmore Refinery. “We’re proud to partner with these agencies and our sponsors, and work together to improve children’s lives in our communities” The 2022 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients were:

ARDMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO