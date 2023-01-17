Read full article on original website
Tyler vs. Texas High game will be double forfeit
Friday's basketball game between Tyler High and Texas High that was suspended due to a fight will not be replayed and will be a double forfeit, the Tyler ISD said in a statement released on Tuesday. A number of players may be suspended but Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Commuications...
Ranking the Top 25 Fort Worth-area high school boys soccer players in 2022-23
With another exciting season on our hands, let’s take a look at some of the top local prospects among Fort Worth-area high school boys soccer teams.
Lampasas high school girls basketball coach Mark Myers on administrative leave from school
Lampasas girls basketball coach Mark Myers is on administrative leave from the school while an investigation into improper “communications” with a student continues, district Superintendent Chane Rascoe said Wednesday. Myers was placed on leave Monday. ...
KFDA
Bushland girls stay undefeated in district, boys fall to Dalhart
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons girls basketball team picked up the 41-31 win over Dalhart to move to 4-0 in district. It was a close back-and-forth battle for much of the game until the Lady Falcons pulled away in the second half. Emma Troxell led the way with 18 points for Bushland.. For Dalhart, Jadyn Trussler led the team with 10 points. The Lady Falcons next game comes against Canadian, followed by a rematch with Spearman.
Pleasanton Express
Cowgirls beat San Isidro, Lasara, improve to 4-0 in district
McMullen County continued their run through district last week with key victories over Lasara and San Isidro. The Cowgirls (15-10, 4-0) have now won five contests in a row and 15 district matchups dating back to 2021. Going up against San Isidro last Tuesday presented the Cowgirls with one of...
Santa Fe’s Hannah Doerre voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-8)
Congratulations to Santa Fe girls basketball junior G Hannah Doerre for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-8!
H.S basketball: Abilene Cooper boys fend off Lubbock-Cooper
Kam Gray poured in a game-high 21 points to spark Abilene Cooper past Lubbock-Cooper 51-46 in a District 4-5A boys basketball game Tuesday at Cougar Gym. Jordan Willis added nine, and Jaelyn Rivera had eight as the Cougars (14-8 overall, 4-1 district) won its third consecutive game. ...
