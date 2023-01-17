ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing Public Library issues statement in relation to Teen Room incident on Jan. 11

By Adan Quan, Allison Treanor
eastlansingportrait.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township

EAST LANSING., Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) confirmed with News 10 on Friday morning that they are experiencing another water main break leaving some residents in the area with no water. News 10 was live on the scene. Park Lake Rd. is closed from...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
wemu.org

A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes

A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Lahanas is Out as City Manger, Noel Garcia Jr. Named to Council

East Lansing’s City Council terminated its contract with City Manager George Lahanas tonight, naming retired Fire Chief Randy Talifarro as interim city manager effective Feb. 13. Because Talifarro will not take the office until that date, and because Deputy City Manager Tom Fehrenbach has just resigned, according to a...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Lansing School District is hiring

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after …. Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Greg Gressel from Corewell Health...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Human trafficking survivor speaks out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Human trafficking can happen to anyone, and it can happen anywhere. Operation G.H.O.S.T. officials said it’s happening more online, and not just on social media. Predators have taken to a number of websites, including gaming outlets. Kristy Hagarty was targeted on a gaming website and...
LANSING, MI

Community Policy