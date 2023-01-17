East Lansing Public Library issues statement in relation to Teen Room incident on Jan. 11

Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
WILX-TV
Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township
EAST LANSING., Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) confirmed with News 10 on Friday morning that they are experiencing another water main break leaving some residents in the area with no water. News 10 was live on the scene. Park Lake Rd. is closed from...
Lakeland HS student killed in crash after apparently turning in front of school bus in Northern Oakland County
Police are investigating after a student from the Huron Valley School District was killed in a car crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon in northern Oakland County.
Tweets from a Jackson Public School Board member leads to raucous board meeting
In a meeting held to swear in new-elected leadership positions, the focus from those who attended the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education meeting turned to something unrelated to the district.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Genesee Co. hosts human trafficking town hall with Chris Hansen
A sting operation led by multiple Michigan Sheriff's Offices has resulted in the arrests of four men.
‘Whiteness’ remarks by Jackson School Board member defended, criticized during tense meeting
JACKSON, MI - Dozens of community members spoke during Tuesday’s Jackson School Board meeting, some showing support and appreciation for Trustee Kesha Hamilton, while others called for her resignation for social media remarks she made describing “whiteness” as evil. Some during the nearly two hours of public...
5 women charged in organized thefts at Ulta in Livingston County
The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 and resulted in a Michigan State Police trooper firing at and hitting a car. MSP says the driver was not hit.
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
wkzo.com
Lansing man accused in fatal Kalamazoo shooting last November headed to trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing man will stand trial for open murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last November. 29-year-old Damien Lang was ordered to stand trial Wednesday by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter.
Scuffle breaks out at Ann Arbor courthouse during murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI - After a hiatus due to a fight between families, the man linked to a murder at an Ypsilanti Township gas station from May was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 35 years in prison. Devion Christopher Brooks, 19, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the...
wemu.org
A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes
A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
eastlansinginfo.news
Lahanas is Out as City Manger, Noel Garcia Jr. Named to Council
East Lansing’s City Council terminated its contract with City Manager George Lahanas tonight, naming retired Fire Chief Randy Talifarro as interim city manager effective Feb. 13. Because Talifarro will not take the office until that date, and because Deputy City Manager Tom Fehrenbach has just resigned, according to a...
Woman found fatally shot in car parked outside Ann Arbor-area gym
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside an Ann Arbor-area gym Thursday morning. Police were called at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 19, to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive in Pittsfield Township for a report of an SUV found with multiple bullet holes parked in front of The Den physical training center, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
WLNS
Lansing School District is hiring
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after …. Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. Benson pushes for more protections for election workers. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Greg Gressel from Corewell Health...
WILX-TV
Human trafficking survivor speaks out
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Human trafficking can happen to anyone, and it can happen anywhere. Operation G.H.O.S.T. officials said it’s happening more online, and not just on social media. Predators have taken to a number of websites, including gaming outlets. Kristy Hagarty was targeted on a gaming website and...
Jackson's Y-shaped corridor getting a revamp
Crews will be working on a 1.5 mile area of Lansing Avenue starting from Blackstone Street to Steward Street all the way up to Clinton Road and Hill Street.
