Durham, NC

16-year-old in custody, 21-year-old still on the run after downtown Durham restaurant shooting

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
One person is in custody but a second remains at large accused of being responsible for a shooting outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. Investigators said two people in a stolen car shot at two people walking in front of the restaurant before crashing their car.

Durham Police Department announced Jan. 17 that the two suspects were an unnamed 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old Antonie Lorenzo Page, Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfNlT_0kHq9on400

1 person is in custody but a second remains at large accused of being responsible for a shooting outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility, but Page has not been arrested. Investigators are asking anyone who may know where Page is to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Investigators said the two males were targeting two other people with the shooting. The targets were not injured.

Raleigh, NC
