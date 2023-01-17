Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Ice Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Jan. 19
NOTE: This period, referred to as “last week” covers games played between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
shhsaccolade.com
BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW: Returning as CIF champions, the Lancers strive for another trophy this season
Coaches: Mike Schade (head coach), Christopher Ahn (assistant coach), Jordan Brinkley (assistant coach), Jonathan Burtea (assistant coach), David Torres (assistant coach), Logan Williams (assistant coach) Top Returning Players: Mathias Brown (12), Ethan Castro (10), Logan Connor (12), Angel Echeverria (12), Henry Garcia (11), Tyler Ip (12), Brennan McVicar (12), Daniel...
C. Milton Wright boys basketball has won four thrillers in a row, showing the growth of its young roster
C. Milton Wright boys basketball coach Mario Scott tells his team, “There’s no such things as small things, because if you put them in the right context, they’re huge.” Free-throw shooting, passing and ball-handling are basic fundamental things, but when a game comes down to one or two possessions, they can mean a world of difference. Successfully employing those fundamentals has helped the ...
CHAMPION! Aly Breikaa Wins the 100-yard Backstroke for Bloomfield High Swim Team at Essex County Championships; Boys 400 Free Relay team Takes Fifth in the County
Bloomfield High junior captain Aly Breikaa won the 100-yard backstroke at the Essex County Swimming championships, at NJIT, on Jan. 16. Brekaa also finished second by 1/100th of a second in the 100-yard freestyle, according to Bengals head coach Lenore Imhof. Imhof also reported that the boys 400-free relay finished fifth, the program's highest placing in Bengal history. That relay team was made up of senior captain Alex Wolfe, Breikaa, a junior captain, freshman Liam Timbie and sophomore Gabe DelFierro. "They swam amazingly well to secure fifth place. Six Essex County records were broken at this incredibly fast swim meet," said Imhof, who has...
Comments / 0