Louise Owens of Carroll
A funeral mass for 94 year old Louise Owens of Carroll will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Spirit Church in Carroll. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison. Visitation will be held from 10a to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday...
Virginia Sides of Carroll
Virginia Marie Sides, age 96, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Regency Park in Carroll. A private family funeral service will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Thursday, January 19, 2023 with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
New Carroll City Manager, Aaron Kooiker, Officially Begins March 20
Last night (Wednesday), the Carroll City Council voted unanimously to approve a job offer to Aaron Kooiker to become the community’s next city manager. Kooiker has spent the past five years as the city administrator in Fairfield, a community of approximately 9,400 residents. Prior to Fairfield, he worked as the city administrator for the City of Hull, an instructor at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, and as a police officer in West Des Moines. Kooiker says he and his wife, Michelle, did not have to think long about him applying when they heard about the opening in Carroll.
Glidden Invites Residents To Participate In Impromptu Snowman Contest
The City of Glidden is turning last night’s winter storm into a fun opportunity with an impromptu snowman-building contest. The contest is open to residents in the area, and they do not need to reside within Glidden city limits. Simply build and decorate your snowman and submit your entry via the community’s Facebook page, a link to which is included with this story on our website. Winners will be drawn tomorrow (Friday) with a prize of five daily passes to the Glidden Aquatic Center and certificates to the concession stand.
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week
A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
Kooiker Announced As Next Carroll City Manager, Pending Council Approval Wednesday
Carroll city officials have announced that Aaron Kooiker has been chosen as the next Carroll City Manager. On the city council’s agenda for tomorrow (Wednesday) is a resolution to formally approve Kooiker’s hire. Kooiker has a lengthy public administration and service resume, including five years as the Fairfield City Administrator, five years as the Hull City Administrator, and previous experience as an instructor with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) and as a police officer. Kooiker was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, which included Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson as the finalists. Kooiker will officially begin with the City of Carroll on March 20. He is the successor to Mike Pogge-Weaver, who resigned last fall for a position with the City of Johnston. Interim City Manager Jeff Cayler will continue to serve in the meantime to assist with the transition of leadership. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more from Kooiker in upcoming newscasts.
Update: Five people suffer minor injuries in a rollover accident in Cass County
(Cass Co) Five people suffered minor injuries in a rollover accident at the intersection of Highland Road and Indian Creek Street Wednesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Upon investigation it was found that a 2018 GMC Yukon, being operated by Madison Darnell of Hancock, was traveling east on Highland Road. Darnell lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions and the vehicle entered the south ditch, tipping to its side.
No Injuries Reported In Saturday Fire At Carroll Apartment
No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment over the weekend in Carroll. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Monterrey Drive at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Saturday. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, an unattended stove had ignited, causing smoke to fill the unit and nearby hallways. First responders extinguished the small fire quickly and remained on the scene to clear smoke from the structure. No significant damage was reported following the incident.
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
Audubon City Council Sets Special Election For Vacancy/Fire Station Referendum For March 7
Officials in Audubon have set a date for a special election to fill a vacancy on the community’s city council. On Tuesday, March 7, Audubon voters will head to the polls to elect a candidate for the remainder of Councilman Nick Weihs’ term, which expires in December 2025. Weihs resigned in November after he announced he would be moving outside city limits, disqualifying him from holding a position on the council. Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to file their notice of candidacy paperwork with the Audubon County Auditor’s Office. Also appearing on that March 7 ballot is a referendum to issue debt to construct a new $2.8 million station for the Audubon Fire Department. The referendum, which requires over 60 percent support to pass, is similar to a $2.9 million bond issue that failed to pass in November 2021 with only 40 percent of voters in favor.
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
