Carroll city officials have announced that Aaron Kooiker has been chosen as the next Carroll City Manager. On the city council’s agenda for tomorrow (Wednesday) is a resolution to formally approve Kooiker’s hire. Kooiker has a lengthy public administration and service resume, including five years as the Fairfield City Administrator, five years as the Hull City Administrator, and previous experience as an instructor with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) and as a police officer. Kooiker was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, which included Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson as the finalists. Kooiker will officially begin with the City of Carroll on March 20. He is the successor to Mike Pogge-Weaver, who resigned last fall for a position with the City of Johnston. Interim City Manager Jeff Cayler will continue to serve in the meantime to assist with the transition of leadership. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more from Kooiker in upcoming newscasts.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO