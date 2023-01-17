ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Free Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask at CVS!

Stop by CVS to score FREE Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Masks!. You can get free Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Masks at CVS! Here’s how:. Buy One Get One 40% Off = -$1.44. Use $5/1 Neutrogena Facial Moisturizer Manufacturer Digital Coupon (x2/12) = -$5 Pay $0.74,...
moneysavingmom.com

Gretchen’s $12.72 Walgreens Pickup Order {Plus, Received $25 in Walgreens Cash!}

Looking to save money without actually shopping in-store? With several littles in tow, I can’t usually shop the drugstore deals in-store, but have come to love doing pickup orders. This week, they had lots of really amazing deals! I always place my order online using my Walgreens app and within 10 minutes it is ready for pickup at my closest store. The best part? I don’t even have to get out of my car as they bring it out to me!
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation

CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
Ty D.

CVS to Close 300 Stores Annually: Customers and Employees Concerned - Will Your Pharmacy Be Affected?

In a recent announcement, major drug retailer CVS revealed plans to close at least 300 of its pharmacies each year for the next three years, beginning in 2022. This news comes as the company has already closed hundreds of stores across the US in the past year. The closures will affect CVS stores in various states, including California, New York, and Ohio. While the company has not provided a specific reason for the closures, it has stated that it intends to maintain "access" to pharmacy services for those who may be affected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023

The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.

