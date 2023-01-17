ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shutterfly: 8×11 Custom Wall Calendar just $8 shipped!

Valentine’s Candy Squishmallows only $12.98!

These Valentine’s Candy Squishmallows are SO cute!. Walmart has several Valentine’s Candy Squishmallows for just $12.98 right now!. These are SO cute and would make such fun Valentine’s day gifts. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Wear It For Less!
Cuisinart 20-Piece Elite Flatware only $19.99 shipped!

This is a fantastic deal on this Cuisinart 20-Piece Elite Flatware!. Today only, Best Buy has this Cuisinart 20-Piece Elite Flatware for just $19.99!. This is regularly $49.99 and has great reviews. Shipping is free for Rewards members (it’s free to sign up).

