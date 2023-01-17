Read full article on original website
Shutterfly: 8×11 Custom Wall Calendar just $8 shipped!
Valid through January 22, 2023.
Valentine’s Candy Squishmallows only $12.98!
These Valentine’s Candy Squishmallows are SO cute!. Walmart has several Valentine’s Candy Squishmallows for just $12.98 right now!. These are SO cute and would make such fun Valentine’s day gifts. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Wear It For Less!
Cuisinart 20-Piece Elite Flatware only $19.99 shipped!
This is a fantastic deal on this Cuisinart 20-Piece Elite Flatware!. Today only, Best Buy has this Cuisinart 20-Piece Elite Flatware for just $19.99!. This is regularly $49.99 and has great reviews. Shipping is free for Rewards members (it’s free to sign up).
Kid’s Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (2 Pack) with 10 Brush Heads only $22.19 shipped!
Grab these Kid’s Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes for a great deal!. Amazon has this Kid’s Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (2 pack) with 10 Brush Heads for just $22.19 shipped when you use the promo code 40BWI1RL at checkout!. This has great reviews and is regularly $45.99. Sign up for...
HUGE Sale on Girl’s Ruffles to Florals Outfits (Everything Under $20!) + Exclusive Extra 10% off!
Zulily is having a huge sale on Girl’s Ruffles to Florals Outfits and everything is priced under $20! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off these prices at checkout!. There are SO many adorable styles and outfits in this sale but hurry...
