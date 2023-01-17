Central Dairy is such a classic place to go to and a favorite to many locals especially during the hot summer days. Open in Jefferson City since 1934, but around since 1920, this legendary ice cream place offers a wide variety of flavors and treats. Central Dairy has kept its traditional design of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and visitors can enjoy their tasty treat at the window booths or take it outside and enjoy the sun.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO