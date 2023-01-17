Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Trout eggs delivered to classrooms in Northern Utah and across the state
LOGAN – Putting trout in the classroom is something Paul Holden of Cache Anglers, a division of Trout Unlimited, looks forward to. They delivered trout eggs to some schools in the Box Elder School District, Cache County School District and Logan School District. Holden has been actively involved in...
cachevalleydaily.com
Gov. Cox delivers aspirational State of the State Address to lawmakers
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox’s State of the State Address on Thursday evening proved to be an aspirational, uplifting speech to a joint session of the Legislature gathered in the House Chamber of the State Capitol. “Remember that our time in these positions is often brief,”...
cachevalleydaily.com
Gov. Spencer Cox to discuss State of the State Thursday evening
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual 2023 State of the State Address to the people of Utah and a joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19. The address — in which the governor typically presents his priorities, vision and goals for Utah’s future — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol.
cachevalleydaily.com
Photographic art exhibit of Utah during the 1930’s and ’40’s wraps up January 28th
BRIGHAM CITY — “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WW II” focuses on the years of 1936 to 1942 and is the mid-winter exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History. On KVNU’s For the People...
cachevalleydaily.com
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
cachevalleydaily.com
USU Institute of Religion getting a major facelift
LOGAN – Up until the end of fall semester the Institute of Religion on the Utah State University campus was the longest continually operating Institute in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. That’s about to change. Once fall semester ended, the Institute’s teachers and secretarial...
cachevalleydaily.com
Diversity director recalls Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in opening remarks
LOGAN – In his first public appearance since being named Senior Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Utah State University, Isaiah Jones delivered opening remarks at the meeting of the Logan City Council on Jan. 17. His topic was the recent Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, which was...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan mayor on the great job done by snow plow crews and the great electric power challenges
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines recently gave her State of the City address and as she was writing it, she realized that it was her five-year anniversary on the job. She said the city has accomplished great things, thanks to her fantastic team. Logan has about 450 employees and with all the snow this winter she praised the city’s snow removal crew.
cachevalleydaily.com
Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley
LOGAN—The Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley with students from four schools competing for the top valley speller title at Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The spelling bee is sponsored by the PTA organizations for Canyon, Lincoln, Cedar Ridge and Summit elementary schools. “We liked...
cachevalleydaily.com
Warrant issued for Logan fugitive for allegedly fleeing from jail
LOGAN — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a fugitive from the Cache County Jail. Tayson Alexander Marroquin is wanted for escaping from the jail’s work release program. According to an alert from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Marroquin was last seen leaving the...
cachevalleydaily.com
Famed Repertory Dance Theatre to perform at Eccles Theatre
LOGAN – Salt Lake City’s famed Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre here on Friday, Jan. 20. The RDT dancers will appear as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring season, according to Alec Nelson, the CacheARTS’ marketing director.
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Mountain Crest Mustangs boys basketball | Jan. 19, 2023
The Bear River Bears vs Mountain Crest Mustangs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Trent Carter and Josh Theurer. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here.
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves boys basketball | Jan. 19, 2023
The Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Logan Webber. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU, 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here.
cachevalleydaily.com
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
cachevalleydaily.com
Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition
LOGAN — The driver of a truck was hospitalized after being struck by a train Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near 110 West 800 South in Trenton. “We were informed that the occupant needed to be extricated out of the vehicle, which they were,”...
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats boys basketball | Jan. 19, 2023
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
cachevalleydaily.com
After an early start to the flu season, here’s what to do
LOGAN – Northern Utah has been through an early start to the cold and flu season and Bear River Health Department (BRHD) epidemiologist Tanesha Stoker said the total number of reported positive flu tests so far this season has already passed totals of the previous five seasons. However the...
Comments / 0