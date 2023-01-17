I visited Runge Nature Center in town over the summer, and I was decently impressed by the variety of exhibits and activities they had to offer. The staff was all knowledgeable and friendly, and they were more than happy to answer any questions about the additional sights and activities that were included at the location. One of the highlights of my visit was the open glass area where you can look at birds from the inside so they aren’t bothered by your viewing. I also took note of the interactive displays with information on the different species of animals that can be found around the center and in Missouri. There is even a giant fish tank! With small native species of fish in the state The nature center offers a variety of educational programs and nature-themed workshops for younger children which would be good for future visits with my younger siblings.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO