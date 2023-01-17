Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
fourstateshomepage.com
Tour this 356-acre private Ozark retreat and campground
STOVER, Mo. – Even “the middle of nowhere” is somewhere. So why not live somewhere special? Ever heard of a “project house”? How about a “project resort and campground”?. In 1998, a Missouri couple purchased a 4-bedroom brick home and 120 acres of...
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
cchsplume.com
Roaming Reporter: Runge Conservation Center
I visited Runge Nature Center in town over the summer, and I was decently impressed by the variety of exhibits and activities they had to offer. The staff was all knowledgeable and friendly, and they were more than happy to answer any questions about the additional sights and activities that were included at the location. One of the highlights of my visit was the open glass area where you can look at birds from the inside so they aren’t bothered by your viewing. I also took note of the interactive displays with information on the different species of animals that can be found around the center and in Missouri. There is even a giant fish tank! With small native species of fish in the state The nature center offers a variety of educational programs and nature-themed workshops for younger children which would be good for future visits with my younger siblings.
Columbia Missourian
Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park
After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
KOMU
Columbia Job Center holds hiring events for Swift Prepared Foods
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center, in partnership with Swift Prepared Foods, will host three hiring events in the coming weeks as Swift prepares to open its new facility. More than 100 entry-level to management jobs are available to apply for at the meat company. Hiring events will be held...
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
cchsplume.com
Roaming Reporter: Jefferson City Mall
Though the mall isn’t the most popular place in Jefferson City, there are still places you can kill some time and shop. These are my top 5 popular stores inside the Jefferson City Mall. 1. Bath and Body Works. I would say bath and body work gains the most...
KYTV
Truck leaks sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to a truck leaking sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County. Doolittle Fire Protection District firefighters and the Rolla City Fire Hazmat Team contained the leak at the rest area along the westbound lanes. Emergency crews say the substance did not leak into the soil, containing it to the asphalt.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Florissant man accused of stealing motorcycle for a joy ride near Boonville
A St. Louis-area man is arrested for stealing a motorcycle, then abandoning it at a local truck stop in Cooper County. Joseph Princivalli, 32, of Florissant, was charged today with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners as car theft rises
Columbia — A viral TikTok video demonstrating how to start Kia’s and Hyundai’s using a USB cord which has caused major issues for drivers since car thieves are mimicking the viral video in Mid-Missouri. According to the Columbia Police Department, owners of Kia and Hyundai need to...
Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School
Columbia police said Thursday that they detained a child after investigating a threat at Gentry Middle School. The post Police: Child detained, released after threat at Gentry Middle School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
