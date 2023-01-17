Read full article on original website
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
nwi.life
Challenger Learning Center Receives $100,000 donation from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation
HAMMOND, Ind. - NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation support the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond through a contribution of $100,000. This donation will further the Challenger Learning Center’s mission and help continue its work to reach many students through STEM education each year. Challenger Center and its global...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo could explore using opioid settlement money to bring new 'care coordinator' to community
Valparaiso is set to get about $1.2 million dollars in opioid settlement money over the next several years. The city council held a forum Tuesday to help figure out what to do with that money. Council member Jack Pupillo said a number of the friends he grew up with have...
Residents call for Des Plaines to cancel event planned at city-owned theater
An upcoming event at the Des Plaines Theater is causing an uproar by people who are upset it’s being organized by people and groups that have made statements critical of the gay and queer community.
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Health Department seeking ideas for new facility
The Gary Health Department is looking for input, as it plans for a new facility. The department has been allocated $5 million dollars from the city's share of federal American Rescue Plan money. Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker says he'd like to hear from nonprofit groups, developers or anyone...
nwi.life
Northwest Health Opens Maternal – Fetal Medicine Practice in Valparaiso
Northwest Health recently welcomed triple board-certified maternal – fetal medicine specialist, Guillermo Font, M.D. Dr. Font is now providing ongoing care and management for pregnant women with a history of medical complications or current medical conditions in his new office at the Northwest Health Medical Plaza, located at 85 E. US Highway 6, Suite 120 in Valparaiso.
Pilsen Food Pantry Mourns After Death Of Beloved Staff Member Celso Dionicio Ignacio
PILSEN — Neighbors rallied to support the family of a dedicated Pilsen Food Pantry worker who died this month from complications from an illness. Celso Dionicio Ignacio, 50, died Jan. 8, pantry founder and physician Evelyn Figueroa said. His only son in Chicago was able to say goodbye, she said.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents
Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Hosts February First Friday with New Exhibition
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host its February First Friday for the opening of Chicago based artist, Avin HannahSmith on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Avin will be presenting his work with a Gallery Talk at 6 p.m. Central. The...
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Couple hoped to build accessible home with settlement, but now feel victimized again
HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban man was left severely disabled after an infection, followed by medical malpractice.He also won a large settlement, and the plan was to use part of it to build an accessible home – so he could at least be more comfortable.But all sorts of things went wrong with that effort – and now, the family feels victimized all over again. Tom Reynolds has been sleeping in his living room for 12 years. A 2010 brain injury prevents him from reaching his real bed upstairs.He gets up to freshen up every day. Sometimes, that means...
After the loss of their son, NW Indiana couple use faith to help others find support
After a sudden loss of their child, a northwest Indiana couple developed a religious-based support group to help others — and they’re this week’s Difference Maker. The couple have started a program called “G.R.I.E.F.: God’s Relief In Every Family.”
nwi.life
Chicago artist Michele Stutts and Michigan City artist Edwin Shelton to exhibit work at Indiana University Northwest
Gary, Ind. -- Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts is pleased to announce its Winter 2023 exhibitions: Communivacation by Michele Stutts and Manifesting the Unseen: New Work by Edwin Shelton. Communivacation by Michele Stutts. Stutts (born in Liverpool, UK) is a contemporary artist. Her materials are rich in history,...
nwi.life
The City of La Porte’s 2023 WinterFest
FRIDAY - JANUARY 27. ICE SCULPTURING DEMONSTRATIONS – FREE Friday afternoon - Plaza 618 - Downtown La Porte. Ice, ice, baby! Our downtown will transform into a frozen art gallery at Plaza 618. Enjoy the creative designs as you peruse the offerings at local shops, enjoy a hearty meal at one of the local restaurants and enjoy some time on this year's ice skating rink!
buildingindiana.com
Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
nwi.life
Celebrate ‘Da Region at 219 Day
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird, and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day. 219 Day returns to the Hammond Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 6:00 to 11:00 pm. There will be Glow-in-the-Dark Axe Throwing, 9 Square Volleyball, temporary tattoos, selfie booth, a piñata and more. The event is free.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest’s MLK Day Celebration keeps the Civil Rights Movement legacy alive
On Jan. 12 Purdue University Northwest (PNW) organizers poured their hearts into a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration that not only recognized MLK, but kept his legacy alive through thoughtful, constructive conversation. “That was the hope for today – to get people engaged in critical conversations about things...
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
valpo.life
College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University to Receive $1 Million
Plans to Update the Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. Jan. 16, 2022 – Valparaiso, Indiana – The Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will receive $1 million to update its Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. The funding was made possible from federal appropriations secured by U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan, and is part of more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects. This award will ensure that the next generation of health care professionals have the opportunities they need to provide their respective communities with exceptional care.
