Munster, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Health Department seeking ideas for new facility

The Gary Health Department is looking for input, as it plans for a new facility. The department has been allocated $5 million dollars from the city's share of federal American Rescue Plan money. Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker says he'd like to hear from nonprofit groups, developers or anyone...
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Health Opens Maternal – Fetal Medicine Practice in Valparaiso

Northwest Health recently welcomed triple board-certified maternal – fetal medicine specialist, Guillermo Font, M.D. Dr. Font is now providing ongoing care and management for pregnant women with a history of medical complications or current medical conditions in his new office at the Northwest Health Medical Plaza, located at 85 E. US Highway 6, Suite 120 in Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents

Cook County Announces $23 Million for Rental Assistance and Services for Returning Residents (Cook County, IL) — On Wednesday, January 18th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council (JAC) announced an American Rescue Plan Act- funded reentry initiative that will provide rental assistance and wraparound support services to residents returning to Cook County from periods of incarceration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Couple hoped to build accessible home with settlement, but now feel victimized again

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban man was left severely disabled after an infection, followed by medical malpractice.He also won a large settlement, and the plan was to use part of it to build an accessible home – so he could at least be more comfortable.But all sorts of things went wrong with that effort – and now, the family feels victimized all over again. Tom Reynolds has been sleeping in his living room for 12 years. A 2010 brain injury prevents him from reaching his real bed upstairs.He gets up to freshen up every day. Sometimes, that means...
HOMER GLEN, IL
nwi.life

The City of La Porte’s 2023 WinterFest

FRIDAY - JANUARY 27. ICE SCULPTURING DEMONSTRATIONS – FREE Friday afternoon - Plaza 618 - Downtown La Porte. Ice, ice, baby! Our downtown will transform into a frozen art gallery at Plaza 618. Enjoy the creative designs as you peruse the offerings at local shops, enjoy a hearty meal at one of the local restaurants and enjoy some time on this year's ice skating rink!
LA PORTE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Celebrate ‘Da Region at 219 Day

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the 219 Day Committee invite all Region residents over 21 years of age to join us for the fun, weird, and wacky event that celebrates everything Region, 219 Day. 219 Day returns to the Hammond Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 6:00 to 11:00 pm. There will be Glow-in-the-Dark Axe Throwing, 9 Square Volleyball, temporary tattoos, selfie booth, a piñata and more. The event is free.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University to Receive $1 Million

Plans to Update the Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. Jan. 16, 2022 – Valparaiso, Indiana – The Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions will receive $1 million to update its Simulation and Experiential Learning Centers. The funding was made possible from federal appropriations secured by U.S. Representative Frank J. Mrvan, and is part of more than $20.5 million designated specifically for Northwest Indiana projects. This award will ensure that the next generation of health care professionals have the opportunities they need to provide their respective communities with exceptional care.
VALPARAISO, IN

