Tennessee State

Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State

From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
Tennessee Farmers can buy more tax free in 2023

The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing material, warranties, and...
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion

Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
Report: Tennessee’s ‘State of the Child’ is Improving

Tennessee’s “State of the Child 2022” report is an assessment of how children are faring, and this year’s edition focuses on the situation for children post-pandemic. The report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth examines kids’ health and mental health, education, family economics, and the state’s child welfare and youth justice data.
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
