Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
tbinewsroom.com
Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
mymix1041.com
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State
From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
WBBJ
TWRA: Sick raccoons reported in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they have received reports of what appears to be rabies in raccoons in West Tennessee. The TWRA says to be cautious and to avoid sick wildlife, as rabies can infect all mammals, including humans. The TWRA says the raccoon variant...
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
fox17.com
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
988 National Suicide Prevention Hotline working well for Tennesseans
More than six months after the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline dropped from 10 digits to three, data shows more Tennesseans are reaching out for help. About 21,000 Tennesseans have made calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline since its launch in July 2022. That’s an increase...
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court Judge
Gov. Lee appoints Stanley Kweller to 20th Circuit judicial seat. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Stanley Kweller to the 20th Circuit Court - a circuit with jurisdiction over Davidson County. The appointment is the result of the seat vacated by the death of Judge Phil Smith.
wymt.com
‘It was a gut punch’ | TN to reject federal funding from CDC to fight against HIV
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state will soon be rejecting federal funding that supports some HIV care services, according to representatives with Governor Bill Lee’s office. Reports came out confirming the Lee administration’s plans to pass on funding from the CDC, which pays for HIV surveillance, testing and prevention...
What happened to those bills? The state of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Tennessee passed the second-highest amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the nation last year, behind only Texas.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Farmers can buy more tax free in 2023
The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing material, warranties, and...
Proposed Tennessee Bill Would Add This Pie As An Official State Symbol
A state lawmaker wants to add a specific pie as an official symbol of Tennessee.
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
WKRN
Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion
Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
Report: Tennessee’s ‘State of the Child’ is Improving
Tennessee’s “State of the Child 2022” report is an assessment of how children are faring, and this year’s edition focuses on the situation for children post-pandemic. The report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth examines kids’ health and mental health, education, family economics, and the state’s child welfare and youth justice data.
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
WSMV
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0