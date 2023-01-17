Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons wrap up Air Force Invite
USAFA, Colo.- Air Force placed third among the four teams on the final day of the Air Force Invitational, accounting for 450 team points. Wen Zhang claimed a first-place finish in the 200 Free, winning the race with a time of 1:38.23, more than three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
goairforcefalcons.com
No. 2 Alaska defeats No. 8 Air Force on day two in rifle
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Air Force rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska, 4738-4714, in a dual meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range. Alaska won both duals over the weekend. Junior Peninah D'Souza placed fourth overall with an aggregate score of 1182....
goairforcefalcons.com
Max Sannes Named to U20 World Cross Country Team
RICHMOND, Va. – Air Force freshman Max Sannes earned a Team USA berth for the upcoming World Athletics U20 Cross Country Championships this afternoon (Jan. 21), after finishing fifth at the USATF U20 Cross Country Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Sannes is the first Falcon to wear the red, white and blue of Team USA on the international cross country stage.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force finishes second to start Invitational
USAFA, Colo.- Following the first day of competition at the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons finished second behind BYU. Air Force managed a solid 578 team points behind the Cougars' 659 points. Wen Zhang was his usual self, as the senior's time of 4:36.62 bested the field in the 500...
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Tennis Picks Up Dual Play Hosting Weber State, Colorado
Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's tennis team picks up on the spring portion of its schedule beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Falcons host Weber State at 10 p.m. in the Cadet East Gym, followed by a Sunday match against Colorado at 5 p.m.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Posts 397.400 in Strong Showing at the Rocky Mountain Open
USAF ACADEMY – The Falcons had a strong showing among the nation's top teams at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, scoring a 397.400 to place fifth behind No. 1 Stanford, Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Michigan while placing ahead of Arizona State. The Falcons Garrett Braunton brought home a title in the high bar.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons take second on first day of Air Force Invite
USAFA, Colo.- On Day One of the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons earned a second-place finish among the five teams. Air Force's team score of 511.50 was good for a narrow runner-up finish behind Colorado State, as the Rams 519.50 claimed first place on Friday. Katelyn Andrist gave the Falcons...
goairforcefalcons.com
Niagara defeats Air Force with late goal
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Niagara's Olivier Gauthier scored with 6.3 seconds left to lift the Purple Eagles to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cadet Ice Arena. In a scoreless first period, Niagara outshot Air Force,...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Opens 2023 Campaign against the Nation’s Best at the Rocky Mountain Open
The Air Force men's gymnastics team kicks off the 2023 season this weekend at the 43rd-annual Rocky Mountain Open as they play host to some of the nation's top teams, Saturday evening (Jan. 21) in Cadet West Gym, on the campus of the United States Air Force Academy. MEET INFORMATION.
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Gymnastics Takes Second at TWU Quad
DENTON, Texas – There was a tangible energy surrounding the Air Force women's gymnastics team in Kitty Magee Arena on Friday evening, as the Falcons compiled a 193.725, good for second place in Air Force's first road event of the 2023 season. Sophomore Ayla McKean earned the all-around title...
goairforcefalcons.com
Six different Falcons scored in 6-3 win over Niagara
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Niagara in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force earned its first win since Nov. 12. Air Force (7-14-2, 3-9-1 AHA) looked to...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Continue Action at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a pair of Air Force Top 10 marks and a Senior Class Record in the weight throw, the track and field team continued competition at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational this afternoon (Jan. 20) inside the Cadet Field House. The Falcons combined for 13 scoring finishes and advanced several runners into tomorrow's finals during Friday's competition.
