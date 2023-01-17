ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons wrap up Air Force Invite

USAFA, Colo.- Air Force placed third among the four teams on the final day of the Air Force Invitational, accounting for 450 team points. Wen Zhang claimed a first-place finish in the 200 Free, winning the race with a time of 1:38.23, more than three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

No. 2 Alaska defeats No. 8 Air Force on day two in rifle

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Air Force rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska, 4738-4714, in a dual meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Cadet Rifle Range. Alaska won both duals over the weekend. Junior Peninah D'Souza placed fourth overall with an aggregate score of 1182....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Max Sannes Named to U20 World Cross Country Team

RICHMOND, Va. – Air Force freshman Max Sannes earned a Team USA berth for the upcoming World Athletics U20 Cross Country Championships this afternoon (Jan. 21), after finishing fifth at the USATF U20 Cross Country Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Sannes is the first Falcon to wear the red, white and blue of Team USA on the international cross country stage.
RICHMOND, VA
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force finishes second to start Invitational

USAFA, Colo.- Following the first day of competition at the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons finished second behind BYU. Air Force managed a solid 578 team points behind the Cougars' 659 points. Wen Zhang was his usual self, as the senior's time of 4:36.62 bested the field in the 500...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Tennis Picks Up Dual Play Hosting Weber State, Colorado

Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. Cadet West Gym | USAFA, Colo. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 – 5:00 p.m. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's tennis team picks up on the spring portion of its schedule beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Falcons host Weber State at 10 p.m. in the Cadet East Gym, followed by a Sunday match against Colorado at 5 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Posts 397.400 in Strong Showing at the Rocky Mountain Open

USAF ACADEMY – The Falcons had a strong showing among the nation's top teams at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, scoring a 397.400 to place fifth behind No. 1 Stanford, Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Michigan while placing ahead of Arizona State. The Falcons Garrett Braunton brought home a title in the high bar.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons take second on first day of Air Force Invite

USAFA, Colo.- On Day One of the Air Force Invitational, the Falcons earned a second-place finish among the five teams. Air Force's team score of 511.50 was good for a narrow runner-up finish behind Colorado State, as the Rams 519.50 claimed first place on Friday. Katelyn Andrist gave the Falcons...
goairforcefalcons.com

Niagara defeats Air Force with late goal

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Niagara's Olivier Gauthier scored with 6.3 seconds left to lift the Purple Eagles to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cadet Ice Arena. In a scoreless first period, Niagara outshot Air Force,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Gymnastics Takes Second at TWU Quad

DENTON, Texas – There was a tangible energy surrounding the Air Force women's gymnastics team in Kitty Magee Arena on Friday evening, as the Falcons compiled a 193.725, good for second place in Air Force's first road event of the 2023 season. Sophomore Ayla McKean earned the all-around title...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Six different Falcons scored in 6-3 win over Niagara

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over Niagara in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cadet Ice Arena. Air Force earned its first win since Nov. 12. Air Force (7-14-2, 3-9-1 AHA) looked to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Continue Action at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a pair of Air Force Top 10 marks and a Senior Class Record in the weight throw, the track and field team continued competition at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational this afternoon (Jan. 20) inside the Cadet Field House. The Falcons combined for 13 scoring finishes and advanced several runners into tomorrow's finals during Friday's competition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy