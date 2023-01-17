Read full article on original website
3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023
There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
Guess who gets blamed when home buyers believe they’ve paid too much?
Buyer’s remorse is likely to take on a more sinister turn in the coming months, as people who purchased their houses at the top of the market take out their frustrations on their real estate agents. Historical precedent suggests that as housing values stagnate and then fall, the “last batch” of buyers often become resentful — so much so that they may lash out at their agents or other professionals involved in the process, according to Victor Insurance Managers.
MySanAntonio
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
msn.com
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
money.com
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
AOL Corp
3 Tips for Buying a Home in 2023’s Tough Market
Although the real estate market has cooled down a bit, there are still challenges buyers will face in 2023. Competition is expected to remain strong in desirable areas, and higher mortgage rates can make it more difficult for prospective buyers to afford their dream homes. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette...
BBC
Cost of living: Rents and house prices continue to rise
House prices and rents continued to rise late last year, official data shows, but experts predict a slowdown. Rent in properties owned by private landlords increased at the highest level since comparable records began seven years ago. And while house prices were still rising in the year to November, the...
Today’s mortgage rates for January 17, 2023
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
msn.com
The Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Zillow
Last year was a roller coaster for the housing market. At the beginning of the year, home values soared. But by December, higher mortgage rates and other factors had brought housing sales to a standstill in many places. As the calendar turns to 2023, the cooling in housing is likely to continue, according to Zillow. In a recent report on the state of housing in America, Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow, says: "This year's hottest markets will feel much chillier than they did a year ago. The desire to move hasn't changed, but both buyers and sellers are frozen in place by higher mortgage rates, slowing the housing market to a crawl." So which markets will fare best? Zillow says the following places still offer "relative affordability and room to grow," making them the hottest housing markets of 2023.
Autoblog
Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
geekwire.com
Zillow, Redfin, and the real estate market: 5 trends to watch in 2023
The once high-flying real estate market sputtered in 2022, dragging many real estate tech companies down with it. The sudden swing pushed companies to cut costs, which included layoffs and shifts to their business models. Seattle giants Zillow Group and Redfin both trimmed headcount and shuttered their home-flipping iBuying operations.
How to save money fast: 20 ways
Though long-term savings are important, sometimes getting quick results can motivate you to stick to a savings goal. Over time, small areas of savings can add up and be used to contribute to an emergency fund or to fund a future dream. Of course, everyone’s spending habits are different. See...
Homebuilders may finally be turning a corner as inflation stabilizes and lower mortgage rates bring buyers back into the market
As mortgage rates fall and inflation slows, millennials could revive the US housing market this year.
Real Estate Rebound: Demand for New Mortgages Jumps 28% in One Week
The U.S. housing market's topsy-turvy ride shows no sign of letup in the new year, as mortgage applications rose sharply last week despite fears that home sales will keep sinking in 2023. See the...
Mortgage demand jumps nearly 30% in one week; experts cite supply and interest rates
The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.33%; nearly 3% higher than this time last year. But one expert said buyers are resigned to rates being what they are.
