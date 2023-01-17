Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
dallasisd.org
See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule
The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
wakelandaccess.com
Another Universe for Frisco
Frisco had been growing rapidly over the last few years. New schools and neighborhoods are constantly being built, so the possibility of new family attractions making their way to Frisco is exciting. “Universal Parks & Resorts announces a one-of-a-kind theme park, unlike any other in the world,” Corporate Communications of...
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before. When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
News Channel 25
AMBER Alert issued for two missing Texas girls
McKINNEY, Texas — An Amber Alert is in effect for two little girls from McKinney. Authorities believe they are in immediate danger. Police are looking for 9-year old Jessica Burns. She's white, 4'10, and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Chicken N Pickle opens in Grapevine
A long-awaited unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is now open. Chicken N Pickle opened its first location in 2017 in Kansas City and quickly became a wildly popular destination for food and fun, according to a news release from the city go Grapevine. The Grapevine location was announced in 2021 and has a casual, chef-driven restaurant with bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas (including rooftop), indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, including shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts.
inforney.com
UNT among Texas schools blocking students from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi
Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”. Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
Valentines Day 2023: Romantic Spots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reunion Tower - with its unparalleled views of the downtown Dallas Skyline - usually leads the list of romantic spots in the city, but not this year! Its restaurant is closed for renovations. So where will cupid go for a breathtaking scene to spend a quiet moment?
Apara Autism Center to bring applied behavior analysis therapy to Plano
Apara Autism Center has clinics in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. (Courtesy Apara Autism Center) Apara Autism Center is set to open a new location in Plano in February, according to Lynn Clouser, director of marketing and community engagement for the company. The clinic will be located at 5425 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 280. Apara provides applied behavioral analysis therapy for children 18 months and older with autism spectrum disorder. Apara Autism Center has locations in Carrollton, Lewisville and Richardson and offers in-home treatment throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The clinic also has locations in Houston and San Antonio. https://aparaautism.com/aba-therapy-plano.
footballscoop.com
Child Protective Services investigating workout that left several Texas high school football players hospitalized
The Texas Department of Child and Protective Services is investigating an incident that left several high school football players hospitalized, according to WFAA-TV. At Rockwall-Heath High School, east of Dallas, head coach John Harrell put the football team through an hour-long offseason workout. The workout itself seems standard, but players were required to do 16 pushups for each mistake made through the hour-long workout.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
WATCH: Neighbor Feud in Allen, TX Takes a Dangerous Turn
It all started as a simple dispute over trash. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a Texas woman and her neighbor had an altercation that ended with the neighbor allegedly using her car as a weapon. According to WFAA, Lakisha Broomfield claims that Sydney Harris ran...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for two young girls in McKinney, Texas
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns they were reportedly abducted in McKinney and believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”. Jessica is 9 years old around 4 feet an 10 inches she...
papercitymag.com
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
