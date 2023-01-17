Read full article on original website
Granville Christian basketball seniors feel love from school 'family'
NEWARK — Eli Cooper's parents discovered Granville Christian Academy through an Internet search. Two years later, Cooper was receiving one of the biggest cheers during senior night festivities Thursday. He then lifted the GCA boys basketball team to a 36-32 victory against visiting Delaware Christian at Fifth Street Gymnasium in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Santa Rosa Boys Dominate District Foes
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa boys basketball team is dominating District 32-3A. The Warriors have won all nine of their games by at least 10 points. Some of the team’s key players include Felipe Alaniz, who is averaging 14 points per game. Defensively, one of their standouts is Adrian Zamora, who is averaging more than 10 rebounds and 6 blocks per contest.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Lady Cats Win then Boys Lose to Fire-Breathing Mojos
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (19-5)(1-1) and the Lady Cats (15-12)(2-2) hosted the Odessa Permian Panthers at Central high school on Tuesday night, Jan. 17. LADY CATS 56 LADY PANTHERS 32. The Lady Cats controlled their game for the majority of the night and defeated...
