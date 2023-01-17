SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa boys basketball team is dominating District 32-3A. The Warriors have won all nine of their games by at least 10 points. Some of the team’s key players include Felipe Alaniz, who is averaging 14 points per game. Defensively, one of their standouts is Adrian Zamora, who is averaging more than 10 rebounds and 6 blocks per contest.

