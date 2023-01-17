Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
NBC New York
NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?
New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
Thrillist
This NYC Church Is Throwing a Retirement Party for Its Resident Peacocks
Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. One of NYC's very own churches is bidding farewell to its beloved resident peacocks, and it's marking the occasion with an official bird retirement party. This Saturday, January 21, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine—in collaboration with the Cathedral School and...
The Staten Island Advance
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
pix11.com
Inside New York City’s largest food pantry, 9 million reasons
QUEENS (PIX11) — 9 Million Reasons is New York’s largest volunteer-based food pantry, the name inspired by the 9 million people living in New York City. New York Living’s Alex Lee was at their facility in Queens to share more about their mission. Watch the video player for more.
fox5ny.com
Cooling caps for women of color
NEW YORK - Cooling caps have shown to be effective at preventing hair loss during chemotherapy but they have not had as much success for women of color. A new clinical trial in New York City is hoping to change that. Westchester County grandmother Altagrace Pelissier, 58, has a lot...
Gothamist
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There are Real Diamonds and Gold in New York City Sidewalk Cracks!
Today I visit and do some treasure hunting in the Diamond District in New York City and demonstrate how to find Real Diamonds and Gold in the Sidewalk cracks. Treasure hunting in NYC. via Klesh. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an...
brickunderground.com
Average rent paid by roommates in NYC exceeds $1,500 for the first time
Even though sharing a rental apartment in New York City is typically cheaper than living by yourself, roommates saw their share of the rent go up significantly up as a result of rents hitting record levels in the past six months. According to roommate matching site SpareRoom, the average rent paid by a roommate in the city reached $1,559 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1,294 the fourth quarter of 2021. That's an increase of 20 percent year over year and it's the first time the average rent paid by a roommate has exceeded $1,500.
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
Gothamist
Early Addition: What happens when pickleball is 'over' and the city just has these courts lyin' around?
Because Hell's Kitchen is the latest neighborhood to get a pickleball fight, here are your early links: The city's most egregiously negligent landlord, 4-day workweeks are officially good, and more. [ more › ]
This New York Townhouse Isn’t Real – Can You Guess Its Secret?
There are so many beautiful and iconic townhouses across New York State. It’s one of the state’s most immediately recognizable architectural touchstones. But what if you noticed a brownstone that didn’t look quite right upon closer inspection?. You notice the totally blacked out windows. Instead of decorated...
ourtownny.com
Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.
After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
Community voices ideas, concerns about Atlantic Avenue development in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New housing and jobs are at the top of the list when new development projects are discussed. How will new zoning proposals change a neighborhood? The conversation is coming to a stretch of Atlantic Avenue between Vanderbilt and Nostrand avenues. New York City is moving ahead with the next big plan […]
ourtownny.com
UES Loses Residents Amid Manhattan Population Boom
The Upper East Side has lost locals, according to a population report released by Placer.ai at the start of the new year. From November 2019 to October 2022, the Upper East Side saw an overall decline in “domestic net migration,” ranging from a 3.7% drop in a swath parallel with Central Park’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir (zip code 10128), to a less than 1% increase in a stretch farther south (zip code 10075). Across the park, it’s a different story: the Upper West Side is listed as the most popular of six “top destination neighborhoods,” with one pocket on the Hudson River (zip code 10069) seeing a 30.7% “domestic net migration” increase over the same time period.
Comments / 0