ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL ANNOUNCES RECORD AWARD OF ASSISTANCE FOR CRIME VICTIMS, HIGHLIGHTS NEW PROTECTIONS FOR SURVIVORS

Defendant Charged Thousands of Dollars in Personal Expenses to Company Credit Cards. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a seven-year prison sentence in its prosecution of a Winnebago County man who embezzled more than $100,000 from LTC Support Services, a Galesburg, Illinois-based company that operates Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes for individuals with developmental disabilities.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO