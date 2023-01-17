HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Azzi Fudd was battling for rebounding position in the first half Sunday when she banged knees with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins. Fudd left the game and did not return. It was just her second game back after missing eight games with an injury to the same right knee. It also came a week after injuries forced the fifth-ranked Huskies to postpone a game with DePaul because it did not have enough healthy players available — a step that became sadly familiar during the height of the pandemic but is rarely seen otherwise. A few days later, Arizona State was forced to forfeit games against Utah and Colorado because the Sun Devils had too many injured players. Programs such as Vanderbilt also have lost multiple starters to the injury report. Low roster numbers because of health issues led Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois to cancel the remainder of its season just this week.

