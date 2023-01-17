Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical, role-playing game that is a 2023 debut for Nintendo Switch where the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and as a Divine Dragon, players will have to use their skills and make choices to collect 12 Emblem Rings to bring peace back to Elyos. If you need to know how to increase the support levels for Lindon in Fire Emblem Engage, we have a gift guide that shares the best gifts to give them (and which ones NOT to give them)!

1 DAY AGO