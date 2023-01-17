Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead
Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight
A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
21 genius carry-on accessories that travel writers say they never fly without
Don't get stuck on a long flight with a dead laptop battery or uncomfortable shoes. Here are 21 travel essentials that deserve space in your carry-on.
A flight attendant warns passengers not to drink tea or coffee on a plane
A former U.S. flight attendant named Kat Kamalani has warned her viewers on TikTok not to drink hot beverages including tea, coffee, and hot water on a plane. Kat is a travel blogger who provides travel tips and hacks for her viewers on her TikTok channel.
Nepal plane crash: last moments inside cabin caught on passenger’s Facebook live video
In the moments before Nepal’s deadliest air crash in decades on Sunday, four friends from India who were onboard began excitedly recording the descent on a Facebook live video. They were heading to Pokhara for the trip of a lifetime, intending to visit temples and paraglide in Nepal’s famed...
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
How to Survive a Long Haul Flight — According to a Flight Attendant
Wouldn’t it be great if you knew the secrets to stepping off a long-haul flight feeling fabulous, energized, and ready to crush your day?. If you’re going on a long-haul flight in the near future, it most likely means you’re going somewhere pretty exciting. If only you didn’t have to do the actual flight part, though. Being stuck in a metal tube for hours on end at 40,000 feet in the sky with hundreds of other people can sure make those flights tiring and challenging. Flight attendants work these long-haul flights day in and day out, so they have to figure out ways to survive them; otherwise, they really take a toll.
Why United Offers A Lie-Flat Seat On This 2-Hour Flight
I don’t choose flights based on the type of seat. Even on the longest US domestic flights, I can deal with sitting in Economy Class. I had no troubles on our flights on Icelandair, and I enjoyed our flight on Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Orlando. However, we find...
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
Airlines expected to offer flight deals, but they'll be short-lived
It's the off-season for the airline industry, which typically means customers will be offered a handful of deals from carriers trying to ramp up demand.
Everyone's elite, but not for long. Airlines make travel perks harder to earn this year
Airlines are raising the bar for travel perks, like lounge access and elite status. During the Covid pandemic, airlines allowed sidelined travelers to extend frequent flyer status. Carriers are also rethinking cabin configurations to fit more business-class or premium economy seats. The "preboarding" group includes members of United Global Services,...
21 Bases Where the US Military Trains its Combat Forces
In times of rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, it pays off to have a strong military like the United States. The U.S. military is considered the best on the planet not just because it is the highest funded military, but also because it is one of the best trained across all of its branches. […]
Air France prepares to launch its upgraded long-haul travel experience
For those looking forward to Air France‘s new long-haul cabin, there is not much longer to wait as the airline will take it to the sky on the 20th of January. The first Boeing 777-300ER equipped with Air France’s latest long-haul cabins will take off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to New York-JFK. Named “Fontainebleau“, this aircraft will then serve Rio de Janeiro airport in Brazil from 21 January and Dakar in Senegal from 22 January.
