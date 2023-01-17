ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead

Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight

A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
How to Survive a Long Haul Flight — According to a Flight Attendant

Wouldn’t it be great if you knew the secrets to stepping off a long-haul flight feeling fabulous, energized, and ready to crush your day?. If you’re going on a long-haul flight in the near future, it most likely means you’re going somewhere pretty exciting. If only you didn’t have to do the actual flight part, though. Being stuck in a metal tube for hours on end at 40,000 feet in the sky with hundreds of other people can sure make those flights tiring and challenging. Flight attendants work these long-haul flights day in and day out, so they have to figure out ways to survive them; otherwise, they really take a toll.
Everyone's elite, but not for long. Airlines make travel perks harder to earn this year

Airlines are raising the bar for travel perks, like lounge access and elite status. During the Covid pandemic, airlines allowed sidelined travelers to extend frequent flyer status. Carriers are also rethinking cabin configurations to fit more business-class or premium economy seats. The "preboarding" group includes members of United Global Services,...
21 Bases Where the US Military Trains its Combat Forces

In times of rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, it pays off to have a strong military like the United States. The U.S. military is considered the best on the planet not just because it is the highest funded military, but also because it is one of the best trained across all of its branches. […]
Air France prepares to launch its upgraded long-haul travel experience

For those looking forward to Air France‘s new long-haul cabin, there is not much longer to wait as the airline will take it to the sky on the 20th of January. The first Boeing 777-300ER equipped with Air France’s latest long-haul cabins will take off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to New York-JFK. Named “Fontainebleau“, this aircraft will then serve Rio de Janeiro airport in Brazil from 21 January and Dakar in Senegal from 22 January.
