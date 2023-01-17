ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

107-3 KISS-FM

Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall

Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

State Fair of Texas and a Texas Rodeo Were 1 and 2 in Attendance in the Nation

Going to a fair or a rodeo are time honored traditions in Texas. Texas has one of the most popular fairs every fall in the State Fair of Texas. A couple million people come every year to be greeted by a "Howdy y'all" from Big Tex. A couple million people will attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year, too. A new ranking shows that our state fair and huge rodeo were one and two in attendance in the nation for 2022.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Made Top 10 of Best States to Drive In

Shocked, that is the only word I can use to describe my reaction to hearing that Texas is one of the 10 best states in the country to drive a vehicle. It’s common knowledge in the state of Texas that drivers here are a little bit crazy (I mean that in the sweetest way possible). But according to Wallet Hub according to their statistics, Texas is the 7th best state to drive in.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen

I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
CENTERVILLE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

While Lindale, Texas Waits for It’s Store, Florida May Get a New Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's is becoming not only a favorite in Texas, but across the country. The Texas based convenience store chain began in our great state in the 1980's and has developed a cult following over the last 20 plus years. The main reason is their now Walmart sized stores that house branded t-shirts, great food, home goods, Beaver Nuggets and bathrooms you can dine in. Rumors of a Buc-ee's coming to East Texas have been going around for years now. While we wait for that hopeful news, we are learning that Florida could be getting a third Buc-ee's in the near future.
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

UT-Austin Joins List Of Texas Schools & Government Banning TikTok

We reported to you a month ago that Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to ban the popular app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity risks. There has been mounting concern all across the country from government officials about the safety and security of the wildly popular app which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. whom under Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the Chinese Communist Party upon request.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

