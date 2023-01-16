Read full article on original website
Related
BET
NAACP President: Racial Wealth Gap 'Greatest Barrier' To Achieving MLK's Dream
The economic struggle continues for Black Americans decades after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, according to NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “From voting rights and police reform to the ongoing fight for economic justice, there is much work left to be done to fully realize Dr. King’s dream. Today, the racial wealth gap in America continues to be the single greatest barrier to realizing Dr. King’s dream,” Johnson said Sunday ahead of the King holiday, according to The Hill.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
President Trump at a Nashville, TN MAGA Rally in May, 2018Photo byFree image:Tabitha Kaylee Hawk(flickr) New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church
The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist's response
Hank Willis Thomas, the conceptual artist behind "The Embrace," a monument commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's relationship, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the criticism the statue has received.
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
Essence
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy
The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
'The most dangerous Negro': 3 essential reads on the FBI's assessment of MLK's radical views and allies
Some cancers are notoriously resistant to chemotherapy and not curable with surgery. Stopping tumors from adapting to the harsh microenvironments of the body could be a potential treatment avenue.
Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?
King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.
Washington Examiner
Congress should investigate the Black Lives Matter riots
America enters 2023 as a radically different society because of the 2020 violence linked to Black Lives Matter. It took years to knit the revolutionary network that would provoke this sea change. And, indeed, the organizers of the protests met for years to plan how to “disrupt and transform” America.
‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says MLK Actually Dreamed of Reparations for Black Americans: ‘People Misinterpret His Legacy’ (Video)
“He was deeply invested in economic equality,” Hostin said. While reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin highlighted King’s push for reparations for Black Americans. “I think that we have a long way to...
‘Black America’s Attorney General’ Ben Crump on 25 years of fighting racial injustice
For 25 years, ‘Black America’s attorney general’ Ben Crump has been fighting against racial injustice.Many know him as the lawyer who represented the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. But his clientele includes the relatives of many other high-profile cases in the US, from Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead by a neighbourhood watch coordinator in 2012, to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker killed by police in her own home. Jacob Blake, Randy Cox and Patrick Lyoya are just a few of the other victims, either injured or...
Nikole Hannah-Jones lashes out at critics during MSNBC 'racial healing' townhall: 'I'm glad they're scared'
New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at a “racial healing town hall” Tuesday, taking aim at critics of the controversial 1619 Project on slavery.
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change
Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
Va. judge tosses argument that Charlottesville Lee statue vote violated law
A judge has dismissed an argument that Charlottesville violated open government law to give a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to an African American heritage center.
Americans see Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero now, but that wasn't the case during his lifetime
The fact that King is now beloved and has a national holiday commemorating his birthday wasn't something that during his lifetime appeared would obviously happen. During the 1960s, King was a very divisive figure.
The Real Rev: Dr. King‘s Radical Quotes To Reflect On MLK Day
Dr. King’s words do not always evoke the “hand-holding” imagery many associate him with today, but it is important to know the full-scope of the man who led the Civil Rights Movement
Comments / 0