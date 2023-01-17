Read full article on original website
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
msn.com
2 Growth Stocks Down 35% or More to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond
When equity markets drop, it is easy to focus on the here and now, ignore companies' long-term prospects, and resort to panic selling. But investors must never forget that holding onto (or buying shares of) solid corporations when markets are down is one of the keys to successful long-term investing.
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023
With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for First-Time Investors
Despite recessionary concerns, cooling inflationary pressures have raised investor optimism. Against this backdrop, first-time investors might scoop up quality stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Myers Industries (MYE) now....
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
NASDAQ
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now
The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
