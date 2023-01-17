ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA Seeks PA Comments on Stricter Methane Rules

Pennsylvania is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas pollution in the U-S, and the Environmental Protection Agency wants input on a plan to do more to reduce methane emissions in oil and gas development. The EPA proposal would require curbing methane emissions at existing oil and gas wells in...
PUC Offers Steps for Consumers to Help Moderate Cold Weather Energy Costs

Consumers Can Take Action Now to Moderate Energy Usage, Control Costs, Consider Potential Savings and Explore Utility Assistance Options. With many consumers facing higher energy costs and the potential of high winter energy bills, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is highlighting a “Winter Utility Bill Checklist” – noting five simple ways for consumers to monitor their energy usage and explore options to manage their winter utility expenses.
