Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
EPA Seeks PA Comments on Stricter Methane Rules
Pennsylvania is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas pollution in the U-S, and the Environmental Protection Agency wants input on a plan to do more to reduce methane emissions in oil and gas development. The EPA proposal would require curbing methane emissions at existing oil and gas wells in...
bctv.org
Think you’re pretty smart? Prove it with this week’s PA news quiz.
IMAGE: The state Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Election Day 2022. Another big week in Pennsylvania news is wrapping up. Let’s see how closely you were paying attention. From a gubernatorial inauguration to the Eagles in the playoffs, click the button below to test your knowledge of the...
bctv.org
PUC Offers Steps for Consumers to Help Moderate Cold Weather Energy Costs
Consumers Can Take Action Now to Moderate Energy Usage, Control Costs, Consider Potential Savings and Explore Utility Assistance Options. With many consumers facing higher energy costs and the potential of high winter energy bills, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is highlighting a “Winter Utility Bill Checklist” – noting five simple ways for consumers to monitor their energy usage and explore options to manage their winter utility expenses.
Comments / 0