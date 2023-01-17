Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bond denied for Charleston man who barricaded self in West Columbia hotel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A gunman suspect has been denied bond following a 7-hour-long standoff at a West Columbia hotel. 34-year-old Jonathan Saylor of Charleston faces charges of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, three counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Violent Crime.
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
Crosswind Farms ask for donations for improved shelter after predators kill some animals
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — Crosswind Farms asks the community for help after predators have killed some smaller and larger animals at night. The mobile petting zoo, event, and birthday party venue business has suffered greatly. Crosswind Farms have a barn for horses and shelter for its animals but need a specific place that closes all the way shut.
SC State presents $209 million budget request before state legislators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University (SC State) President Alexander Conyers appeared before the South Carolina House of Representatives on Jan. 18 to request funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The presentation was made before the Ways and Means Committee's Higher Education Subcommittee, according to a press...
OCSD receives $2K grant from state for environmental stewardship
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has designated Brookdale Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) as a "Champion of the Environment". Brookdale Elementary School was one of 20 schools in the state to receive a Champion of...
