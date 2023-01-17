ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Bond denied for Charleston man who barricaded self in West Columbia hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A gunman suspect has been denied bond following a 7-hour-long standoff at a West Columbia hotel. 34-year-old Jonathan Saylor of Charleston faces charges of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, three counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Violent Crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State presents $209 million budget request before state legislators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University (SC State) President Alexander Conyers appeared before the South Carolina House of Representatives on Jan. 18 to request funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The presentation was made before the Ways and Means Committee's Higher Education Subcommittee, according to a press...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

OCSD receives $2K grant from state for environmental stewardship

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has designated Brookdale Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) as a "Champion of the Environment". Brookdale Elementary School was one of 20 schools in the state to receive a Champion of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy