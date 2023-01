An issue that will be placed on the April 4 ballot was believed by some Wildwood City Council members to be rushed. The city will ask voters for an amendment to its charter regarding powers and duties of the city administrator. Basically, it will give the city administrator the power to appoint and remove directors of departments. Currently, the city administrator can appoint or remove directors of departments only with approval from a majority of council members.

