Industrial Distribution
Spindle Motors for Heavy-Duty Machine Tool and Motion Control Applications
Siemens Industry, Inc. (Chicago, IL) introduced the 1PH8 family of high-performance induction motor drives and servomotors. Available in a wide power range, from 2.8 kW up to 1340 kW, these new motors provide dynamic response, smooth operation and low vibration levels. A single stator and rotor design enables the modular...
ctemag.com
Star Cutter displays tooling solutions for firearms manufacturing
Star Cutter Co., a provider of custom-engineered tooling solutions for precision applications, is displaying its cutting tools tailored for firearms manufacturing at the Shot Show 2023 in the Supplier Showcase, booth #51317. The show is being held in Las Vegas through Jan. 20. Star Cutter is displaying solutions for producing:
ctemag.com
Compact Linear Systems
Thomson Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of linear motion control solutions, has introduced a family of compact linear systems that makes it easier for motion designers to implement complex applications in small spaces. Designers needing thrust and bearing support in a single, compact unit now have the flexibility to build such applications with versatile, time-tested components from Thomson.
ctemag.com
VersaTek Work Glove Coating
Magid’s new VersaTekTM coating is an intelligent and durable technology that adapts to almost any environment so workers can get the job done without having to sacrifice safety, comfort, grip, or dexterity. What makes this new palm coating one-of-a-kind?. Specially engineered stabilizers allow this intelligent coating technology to read...
ctemag.com
Tool Caddy
Tool Caddy™ is a compact storage solution for assembled CNC tooling. The narrow stainless-steel rack features up to 82 locking, horizontal pockets for CAT 40 or HSK 63 tool holders. The horizontal arrangement of the tool pockets greatly improves machinist safety. Traditional tool racks and carts keep tools in...
The Verge
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is getting a battery diagnostic tool
Battery life was one of the most disappointing things about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Despite Samsung touting bigger upgraded batteries for the Watch 5 series, the claims didn’t hold up in our initial testing. However, it looks like Samsung is adding a tool that lets you check your Watch 5’s battery health from your phone. It won’t entirely fix the issue, but it’ll at least help users better maintain their watches.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
notebookcheck.net
Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W: Evnia 5000 series monitor launching soon with 1000R curvature and 240 Hz refresh rate
Philips has announced more information about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, a curved gaming monitor previewed in October with three other Evnia series monitors. While Philips remains slightly coy about the monitor's release date, it has now shared all technical specifications about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, as well as a lower launch price.
Gigabyte breaks DDR5 memory overclock world record with 11GB/s transfer speeds
Gigabyte's now holding the crown with a world record DDR5-11136 memory overclock.
Best printers for 2023
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares his preferred list of printers in 2023 that will fit into a work office, a home workspace, or any other situation that needs printing.
The Verge
Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds Pro are a massive $100 off today
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for some Frideals (sorry, not sorry). First off, the last-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have fallen to their lowest price yet. Right now, you can get the wireless earbuds for just $99.99 ($100 off) in all colors at Best Buy or in white at Amazon.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Innovative laptop cooling system: Frore shows AirJet cooling chips with ultrathin profile and silent operation
Laptop cooling systems have been relying on the tried and true design involving copper heatsinks combined with a certain number of heatpipes and some compact fans for decades now. In the past few years we have seen timid introductions for alternative technologies such as vapor chambers, liquid metal coolants and even external liquid-based units, but these are mostly reserved for premium laptops with powerful builds and still require fans that can get noisy. An innovative alternative to the fan-based design was recently revealed at CES 2023 by a company named Frore Systems. Its solution is still air-based but does not rely on any fans and comes in the form of a solid-state active cooling chip.
TechSpot
Samsung shows off 360-degree folding screen that could appear on the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Forward-looking: Samsung's folding phones are becoming an increasingly popular, if expensive, form factor in the mobile space. But the company isn't standing still when it comes to innovating; its subsidiary just showed off a foldable that can rotate 360 degrees. Samsung Display showed off the new prototype, called Flex In...
ctemag.com
Allied Machine adds to Allied’s Interactive Experience
Allied Machine and Engineering, a manufacturer of holemaking and finishing cutting tools for the metalcutting industry, announces the addition of Allied Europe, located in the U.K., and Wohlhaupter, located in Germany, to the online digital platform Allied’s Interactive Experience. With it, users can now virtually visit the Allied Europe...
petapixel.com
Tokina’s 300mm, 600mm, and 900mm Reflex Lenses are Coming in February
Tokina will make its SZ 300mm PRO Reflex f/7.1, SZ 600mm PRO Reflex f/8, and SZ 900mm PRO Reflex f/11 reflex lenses available on February 3, 2023. The three APS-C mirrorless camera lenses were first announced last October via a Japanese-based crowdfunding campaign. The company raised about $85,771, which is more than 3,600% of its goal. Even before blowing its goal out of the water, Tokina said that it planned to launch the lenses internationally by the beginning of 2023, so today’s announcement that they would be generally available by February 3 is right in line with those promises.
T3.com
Best knife sharpener 2023: manual and electric sharpeners to give you the edge
There are things you can do to make sure knives don’t lose their sharpness more quickly than they should – not using glass chopping boards, picking the right knife for the right task, and never scraping the cutting edge along the board. But when it comes to getting...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Excellent 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD gaming monitor with 144 Hz refresh rate discounted by 17% on Amazon
The LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 1440p 27-inch monitor is now available on Amazon with a US$50 discount. Among other niceties, the display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms Gray-to-Gray response time, and support for VRR. The monitor is extremely well-reviewed on Amazon with more than 9,900 reviews resulting in an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.
Freethink
This $3,000 completely wireless TV vacuum seals to your wall
Home entertainment startup Displace has unveiled a completely wireless TV that vacuum seals to walls — no mounting hardware required. The challenge: While there are a few battery-powered televisions on the market, they’re designed for portability and generally max out at about 14 inches. If you want a TV big enough to see from across your living room, you’re going to need to plug it into an outlet.
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Sony Electronics launches ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4 G Lens
Sony Electronics introduced the full-frame E-mount 20-70mm F4 G (model: SEL2070G) boasting a versatile zoom range, a remarkably compact and lightweight form-factor, and a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range, the company said. With impressive Sony G Lens image quality, high-speed accuracy and tracking autofocus (AF), and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability, this new lens is designed for a wide range of creators.
thefastmode.com
NEC Develops High-capacity Power Amplifier for Mobile Access & Fronthaul/Backhaul Wireless
NEC has developed a power amplifier that will serve as a key device for mobile access and fronthaul/backhaul wireless communication equipment to enable high-speed, high-capacity communications for 5G Advanced and 6G networks. This power amplifier uses GaAs technology that can be mass-produced and has achieved the world’s highest output power...
