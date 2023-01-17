ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Waycross Journal-Herald

Wayne W. Harris

WAYCROSS — Mr. Wayne W. Harris, 72, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. Harris was born in Waycross to the late George S. Harris and Lovie Wildes Harris. He worked for Littlefield Construction. Harris loved the outdoors and was an avid NASCAR fan.
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

MLK Jr. Parade

With the theme “Unity, Love, Service,” Patrick Simmons (right) presided over the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade through downtown Monday, January 15. A variety of businesses, groups, organizations and the Ware County High School Band paparticipated in the noon procession that began at the Headstart Headquarters and concluded in Pernell Roberts Memorial Park.
WARE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
WAYCROSS, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
VALDOSTA, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Brantley probes multiple OD cases

NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
WALB 10

VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
VALDOSTA, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Waycross man indicted for gun possession

SAVANNAH — A Waycross man was among nine defendants facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia were released Friday, January 13. Tyrique Marquez Mills, 25, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted...
WAYCROSS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
VALDOSTA, GA
First Coast News

Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
laniercountynewsonline.com

121 Lanier County Residents Are Wanted on Warrants

LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – There are 121 Lanier County arrest warrants which the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has been issued to serve locally. Our local law enforcement is trying a different approach to start th2023 New Year. The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the service of all warrants and is hopeful for the community’s cooperation.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud

Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
DOUGLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy