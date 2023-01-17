Read full article on original website
Wayne W. Harris
WAYCROSS — Mr. Wayne W. Harris, 72, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. Harris was born in Waycross to the late George S. Harris and Lovie Wildes Harris. He worked for Littlefield Construction. Harris loved the outdoors and was an avid NASCAR fan.
MLK Jr. Parade
With the theme “Unity, Love, Service,” Patrick Simmons (right) presided over the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade through downtown Monday, January 15. A variety of businesses, groups, organizations and the Ware County High School Band paparticipated in the noon procession that began at the Headstart Headquarters and concluded in Pernell Roberts Memorial Park.
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Fry Street.
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
Waycross man indicted for gun possession
SAVANNAH — A Waycross man was among nine defendants facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia were released Friday, January 13. Tyrique Marquez Mills, 25, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted...
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
Valdosta Police Department probe death of 19-year-old man
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department determined that based off evidence at the scene, the incident was a homicide.
Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
121 Lanier County Residents Are Wanted on Warrants
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – There are 121 Lanier County arrest warrants which the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has been issued to serve locally. Our local law enforcement is trying a different approach to start th2023 New Year. The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the service of all warrants and is hopeful for the community’s cooperation.
20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud
Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
