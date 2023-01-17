Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Wayne W. Harris
WAYCROSS — Mr. Wayne W. Harris, 72, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. Harris was born in Waycross to the late George S. Harris and Lovie Wildes Harris. He worked for Littlefield Construction. Harris loved the outdoors and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Waycross Journal-Herald
F. Delvis Dial
MANOR — Mr. F. Delvis Dial, 83, died Sunday night, January 15, 2023, at his residence in Manor. He was born October 7, 1939, in Manor to the late Benjamin “Ben” Franklin Dial and Beulah Mae Booth Dial. Mr. Dial graduated as the Valedictorian from Manor High School where he played baseball, and he attended business school in Savannah. He served in the United States Army Reserve as sergeant from 1959 to 1965. Mr. Dial retired from General Box as office manager after 20 years of service. He was a devoted and faithful member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy where he served as the clerk and treasurer for 57 and one-half years, as the Men’s Sunday School teacher for many years, and where he sang tenor in the Dial Quartet.
wtoc.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the...
Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta
ATLANTA — One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all...
Waycross Journal-Herald
MLK Jr. Parade
With the theme “Unity, Love, Service,” Patrick Simmons (right) presided over the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parade through downtown Monday, January 15. A variety of businesses, groups, organizations and the Ware County High School Band paparticipated in the noon procession that began at the Headstart Headquarters and concluded in Pernell Roberts Memorial Park.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross man indicted for gun possession
SAVANNAH — A Waycross man was among nine defendants facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia were released Friday, January 13. Tyrique Marquez Mills, 25, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted...
Waycross police looking for missing woman, 2 children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Waycross Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a missing woman and her two children. Police say Zakia Washington, 28, Malia Washington, 8, and Makayla Washington, 5, were last heard from on Jan. 5. They may be traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with black rims and a GA Tag of TAL4634.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County. The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
WRDW-TV
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Stolen gun found on traffic stop
A Georgia man was arrested Saturday by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. James R. Vickery Jr., 30, of Blackshear, Georgia, was stopped on Interstate 20 for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Vickery told the deputy there had been a warrant for his arrest, but it had been taken care of. When asked if there were any weapons in the car, Vickery said yes.
First Coast News
Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
Two new and improved fire stations could be making their way to Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pierce County community is growing and Fire Chief Santo Nino says they want to be able to provide a safe place for families. One fire station will be in Hacklebarney and the other in Otter Creek. “We have to be ready to accommodate them...
Waycross Journal-Herald
UGA Visits
University of Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley visited Ware County to meet with head coach Jason Strickland Friday. The visit was part of head coach Kirby Smart’s plan to have nine assistants and himself visit 10 Georgia high schools apiece Friday, January 13, just four days after winning a second straight national title. The Bulldogs rolled to a 65-7 win Monday, January 9 over TCU in Inglewood, Cal., at SoFi Stadium.
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
Waycross Journal-Herald
WCHS Hoops
EVANS — Ware County split a Region 1-AAAAA road doubleheader here Friday with Greenbrier. The MaxPreps 15th-ranked Lady Gators (13-4 overall, 3-1 region) recorded a third consecutive victory knocking off the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ninth-ranked and MaxPreps 11th-ranked Lady Wolfpack (13-6, 2-2) 60-52. Following the game, Greenbrier girls’ first-year coach...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated
GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
