ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out

Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Ernie Snowbanks? Looper Scooper? Here Are The Finalists For Chicago’s Snowplow Naming Contest

CHICAGO — The city has had a mild winter so far, but its snowplow naming contest is pushing ahead with 50 finalists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the contest last month, encouraging residents to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name six city snowplows, which will be assigned to each of the city’s six snow districts.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Can Videos Of Dangerous Biking Conditions Change Public Policy? RideReel App Asks Cyclists To Record ‘Hostile’ Run-Ins

CHICAGO — A local web developer is working on an app that will collect videos of the city’s “hostile bike infrastructure.”. Avid bicyclist Ben Harvey is beta testing RideReel, an app that will ask bicyclists to upload videos of “scary situations” they have on Chicago roads and bike lanes, he said. Their reports will be plotted on a city map to track trends.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Changing young West Side lives

Although he took a detour from an initial plan to become a doctor, Adam Alonso is saving, or at least changing, lives nonetheless. As CEO of BUILD, a West Side nonprofit focused on gang intervention, violence prevention and youth development, Alonso and his team serve more than 2,500 vulnerable youth every year. His work was recently recognized by the inaugural Chicago Bears Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The award was accompanied by a $10,000 grant from the NFL Foundation, through Bears Care, a program that has partnered with BUILD since 2012.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant

Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149 will receive a $150,000 grant from the state of Illinois in a supplemental budget recently approved by Illinois lawmakers, and its top elected official is offering a public “thank you” to a key state legislator who secured the funding.
DOLTON, IL
Block Club Chicago

Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Park District killed a nearly two-year effort to install lights for night baseball and softball games at Welles Park after neighbors opposed the change. The Welles Park Parents Association floated its initial pitch to add LED lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams in 2021. The group planned to foot the entire bill for the lights and installation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes."The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

String of home burglaries reported on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in two South Side neighborhoods after a series of home burglaries since the New Year. In at least eight incidence, the burglar forces entry into a residence and steals property from within before fleeing the scene, according to a CPD community alert. All...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Current, former residents of Hyde Park building filing lawsuit after being displaced during winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Current and former residents of a Hyde Park apartment building are expected to file a class action lawsuit against the management company.It comes after they were displaced during last month's dangerous winter storm that hit before Christmas. The storm brought dangerously cold temperatures and high winds. Residents of the Algonquin Apartments in Hyde Park saw their power and heat go out on that Friday and then again on Saturday before some were displaced.Those residents and former residents now planning to file a lawsuit in the Cook County Circuit Court Thursday morning against MAC Property Management LLC, they say, over...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy