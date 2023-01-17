Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

More employees were laid off from startups than left their jobs by choice in November. That has happened only twice since 2015 Canva

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry.

The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more than 150,000 employees were let go, according to Layoffs.fyi.

“This is the sharpest talent market correction we have seen in probably years,” Giovanni Luperti, CEO and co-founder of Humaans, an HR software company, told The Examiner. “The outlook doesn't look much different in 2023, especially considering that many startups have delayed layoffs until after the holidays, so more layoffs can be expected.”

Signs of a dismal employment picture were already evident late last year. Carta reported that based on the equity management software company’s data “more employees were laid off from startups than left their jobs by choice,” in November. That has happened only twice since 2015. The last time was in April 2020 as the pandemic lockdowns were starting.

Luperti called the Carta data “brutal,” noting that the “slowdown isn’t over, and there is expectation we’ll have a few more quarters of slow growth in tech.”

The wave of layoffs is also turning the spotlight on what had been a basic Silicon Valley dictum: make sure your cuts are deep enough so you only have to do it once. That hasn’t exactly been the norm in this downturn.

Last week Coinbase said it was eliminating nearly 1,000 jobs, six months after the crypto powerhouse cut 18% of its workforce, or about 1,100 employees .

Salesforce last week announced that it was slashing 10% of its workforce , or around 8,000 jobs, two months after laying off hundreds of employees .

Another San Francisco tech company, Stitch Fix , an online personal styling firm, also said it was shedding 20% of its workforce, just months after cutting hundreds of positions last year. Whoop, a Boston wearables company , also just cut 4% of its workforce, months after letting go of 150 people in July.

Muddu Sudhakar, co-founder and CEO of Aisera, a Palo Alto AI software company geared to businesses, said many of the layoffs were “expected” as companies adjust to new market conditions. But serial layoffs, he argued, are never a great idea and could cause serious harm to a company. That was a key lesson from the tech downturns during the dot-com crash in the early 2000s and the financial crisis in 2008-2009, he said.

“Whatever layoffs you want to do, get it done in the first few months in one shot,” Sudhakar told The Examiner. “People want certainty in the business. If you keep doing it every quarter, every month, you don't have certainty, both employee side customers and organization.”

Analyst Tim Bajarin, chairman of Creative Strategies Inc., said serial layoffs may sometimes be unavoidable especially for startups or small companies trying to navigate an unpredictable market downturn. Startups often need to resort to “measured layoffs” to survive a crisis. “A large layoff would doom any project,” he told The Examiner. “To do a blanket layoff is to give up in most cases.”

But Melody Brue, principal analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy, said serial layoffs can end up being short-sighted moves, as she also criticized what she called the “‘me too’ contagion of the current layoff culture.”

Serial job cuts are particularly worrisome, she said. “Perhaps they are trying to protect morale, and maybe it's a bit of hopeful thinking in staggering layoffs, but evidence shows that layoffs decrease morale and productivity, ultimately decreasing the bottom line,” she told The Examiner. “Executives are making these decisions as financial decisions but often fail to consider the long-term financial impact.”

Tech companies that generally view people “as a commodity” will likely end up “selling low and will need to buy high,” she said. “Once the market recovers, these really valuable resources they have let go will not only have cost them lost productivity and morale, they will be more expensive to replace.”

In most cases, layoffs are the result of poor planning, she argued. When Stripe CEO Patrick Collison announced job cuts at the fintech infrastructure startup and then posted a tweet urging other companies to consider hiring “any of the wonderful former Stripe employees who are leaving,” Brue replied: “They are not simply leaving, they are being laid off because of a leadership misjudgment of how the internet economy would grow in '22-'23 and overspending on operating costs.”

Those growth assumptions were proven wrong with the dramatic market slowdown marked by inflation, rising interest rates and the fallout from COVID and the war in Ukraine.

Luperti said that “without access to the same free-flowing capital we saw in 2021 and the public market dynamics in 2022, there is the likelihood to see more layoffs and business consolidation.”

“These are challenging times where leaders will be forced to make difficult decisions, and to make them fast in order to weather the storm,” he said.

Some tech companies are clearly betting that “multiple rounds of lay-offs'' can help them navigate the storm, he said. But tech companies “run the risk of lowering morale and losing their biggest asset, the people that will help them get to their next stage of growth.”