~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment. Knoxville is investing in trees for the long term. The tree canopy in Knoxville has seen many changes in the last decade and is vulnerable to threats from disease, pests, the changing climate, city population and development growth. For this reason, the Knoxville community is embarking on the development of an Urban Forest Master Plan. This plan will be spearheaded by Trees Knoxville, and in partnership with the City of Knoxville, the State of Tennessee, Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the Knoxville Utilities Board.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO