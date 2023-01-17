Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
The Methodist Split | How translations of text divided a religion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First United Methodist Church of Alcoa is celebrating 100 years of faith in the community. Things have changed in that time period, enough to make some Alcoa pastors question whether or not they still want to bear the name "United Methodist." Reverend Todd Chancey is...
wvlt.tv
Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville. Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly. “To...
knoxfocus.com
Happy Birthday, Dolly!
Knox County Public Library and Imagination Library to host five birthday parties in honor of Dolly. On Thursday, January 19, Knox County Public Library and Imagination Library will host five story time celebrations in honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday. Each party begins at 10:30 and includes stories, activities, crafts, and cupcakes. Participants are invited to create a personal birthday message to Dolly, which will be delivered to her following the events. All parties are free and open to the public.
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with discounted ice cream
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will soon turn 77, and businesses in East Tennessee are eager to celebrate. Cruze Farm, which makes ice cream with milk from their family farm, is excited to celebrate East Tennessee’s queen with discounted ice cream. On Parton’s birthday, Thursday, Jan. 19, guests...
Maryville clinic aims to make health care more affordable
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Nowak has always dreamed of making medical care more accessible. The physician assistant and doctor of medical science said that's why he goes to the mountain villages of Guatemala every year. "We'll see everyone from babies to the elderly," he said. "We raise money to...
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment
JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
wcyb.com
Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs
MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
bbbtv12.com
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
knoxfocus.com
Community Input is Needed for the Urban Forest Master Plan
~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment. Knoxville is investing in trees for the long term. The tree canopy in Knoxville has seen many changes in the last decade and is vulnerable to threats from disease, pests, the changing climate, city population and development growth. For this reason, the Knoxville community is embarking on the development of an Urban Forest Master Plan. This plan will be spearheaded by Trees Knoxville, and in partnership with the City of Knoxville, the State of Tennessee, Keep Knoxville Beautiful and the Knoxville Utilities Board.
UT Medical Center opens new Orthopaedic Institute facility to help treat more people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said Tuesday they opened a new Orthopedic Institute, located in UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm. The new facility is three stories tall and 91,000 square feet large. It includes an orthopedic urgent care center, as well as outpatient services for ongoing care. It also has equipment for imaging services and physical therapy services.
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Witness who performed CPR on child describes Magnolia Ave crash
The deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue has left lasting affects on several who were not in the cars.
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit by drag race on Magnolia Ave
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Bojangles hard sweet tea coming to stores later this year
Beloved chicken chain Bojangles has announced they will enter store isles with a new alcoholic sweet tea that will launch later this year.
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
Police: 97-year-old Tennessee woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
wvlt.tv
Adult Dental now covered by TennCare, how this will impact health outcomes
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the turn of 2023, people getting health services under the coverage of TennCare who are older than 21 can now seek dental help. Before the new year, TennCare only covered people under 21 in dental care, creating a mad dash for people to get their teeth, gums and mouth worked on before they aged out of the system.
Comments / 0