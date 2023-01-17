As of the start of 2023, online and live sports betting became legal in Ohio, causing some concern among mental health experts over the possibility of a jump in the number of problem gamblers statewide. One of the experts cited in a story produced by WKRC-TV, Local 12 is Gregory Stewart, PhD, of the Department of Social Work at the UC College of Allied Health Sciences, who says there are about 250,000 people in Ohio currently with a gambling problem, with 16% of those under the age of 18.

