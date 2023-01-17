Read full article on original website
uc.edu
Counseling services now available to CCM students through embedded clinician
CCM students can now access free counseling services within the CCM Village thanks to the addition of a CAPS embedded clinician. A member of UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) staff, Dalziel Reliford-Stone (she/her/hers) is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor with Supervision (LPCC-S) who will serve as an embedded clinician for both CCM and DAAP. In this new position, Dalziel hopes to work with students and staff to support a culture that embraces authenticity, self-acceptance and wholeness.
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
linknky.com
Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district
At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
uc.edu
Local 12: Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins
As of the start of 2023, online and live sports betting became legal in Ohio, causing some concern among mental health experts over the possibility of a jump in the number of problem gamblers statewide. One of the experts cited in a story produced by WKRC-TV, Local 12 is Gregory Stewart, PhD, of the Department of Social Work at the UC College of Allied Health Sciences, who says there are about 250,000 people in Ohio currently with a gambling problem, with 16% of those under the age of 18.
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
uc.edu
SIAM News: Modeling improves efficiency of wind turbines
A University of Cincinnati engineer explained to SIAM News how mathematical modeling can have a profound impact on the implementation of wind turbines. Sameh Eisa, an assistant professor of aerospace engineering in UC's College of Engineering and Applied Science, wrote about the benefits of modeling for the news journal of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
WLWT 5
Lakota superintendent to resign, will leave at end of month
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller is resigning and will leave the district at the end of the month. Miller announced his resignation in a letter to parents and community, saying it has been a "very difficult decision." He said he is looking forward to...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman impersonated her own mother for nearly half a century in a successful effort to steal nearly half a million dollars from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Irene Ferrin, who is now 76, impersonated her dead mother on several occasions...
Developer moving forward with Liberty apartments
Plans to build a 55-and-older apartment complex in Liberty Township are moving forward with the sale of property along Belmont Avenue.
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
Beavercreek road to close for construction project
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
informerpress.com
Kroger discontinues local pick-up
The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
