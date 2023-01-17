ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uc.edu

Counseling services now available to CCM students through embedded clinician

CCM students can now access free counseling services within the CCM Village thanks to the addition of a CAPS embedded clinician. A member of UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) staff, Dalziel Reliford-Stone (she/her/hers) is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor with Supervision (LPCC-S) who will serve as an embedded clinician for both CCM and DAAP. In this new position, Dalziel hopes to work with students and staff to support a culture that embraces authenticity, self-acceptance and wholeness.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district

At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
uc.edu

Local 12: Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins

As of the start of 2023, online and live sports betting became legal in Ohio, causing some concern among mental health experts over the possibility of a jump in the number of problem gamblers statewide. One of the experts cited in a story produced by WKRC-TV, Local 12 is Gregory Stewart, PhD, of the Department of Social Work at the UC College of Allied Health Sciences, who says there are about 250,000 people in Ohio currently with a gambling problem, with 16% of those under the age of 18.
OHIO STATE
uc.edu

SIAM News: Modeling improves efficiency of wind turbines

A University of Cincinnati engineer explained to SIAM News how mathematical modeling can have a profound impact on the implementation of wind turbines. Sameh Eisa, an assistant professor of aerospace engineering in UC's College of Engineering and Applied Science, wrote about the benefits of modeling for the news journal of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Lakota superintendent to resign, will leave at end of month

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller is resigning and will leave the district at the end of the month. Miller announced his resignation in a letter to parents and community, saying it has been a "very difficult decision." He said he is looking forward to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
informerpress.com

Kroger discontinues local pick-up

The Kroger Company discontinued the hometown pick-up feature to the Adams County area. The program was first launched in January 2021 and had multiple pick-up locations across the county, including West Union, Peebles, and Manchester. It is unclear why Kroger decided to stop providing the service, however, multiple communities in...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

