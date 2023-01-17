ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson comments on potential WWE sale

By Joseph Currier
 2 days ago

Johnson wishes WWE and Vince McMahon all the best amid a potential sale.

During a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented on WWE being up for sale.

It was announced earlier this month that Vince McMahon was returning to WWE to pursue a potential sale of the company. CNBC asked Johnson about WWE's next chapter and if he thinks a sale is something that makes sense.

"Well, I can tell you this, I can tell you that it’s an exciting brand," Johnson said. "It’s a brand that I’ve been very fortunate enough to have tremendous success [in] over the decades. And also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s. My dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s. And then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too as well. So we’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company. And I’m excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best."

One of the hosts then brought up that a sale of WWE might be difficult to imagine unless it's a buyer who lets Vince McMahon remain in charge.

"I would [agree] and that’s a great note," Johnson replied. "I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE, it’s so unique. The fan base is very large and very passionate and there’s nothing like the WWE. So I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers who are gonna come in, I think that they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do. As you guys know, with a company like this, it’s been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition could be very complicated, but there’s that unique added anchor to this I believe that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and the love for this very unique world."

Johnson was on CNBC to discuss his ZOA brand of energy drinks.

Johnson's daughter Simone made her NXT television debut this past October, going by the name Ava Raine as part of Joe Gacy's Schism faction. His extended Bloodline family members Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion) and The Usos (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions) are champions on the main roster.

