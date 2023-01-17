Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua tapped to helm new Michael Jackson biopic
Taking on the twisting, turning, and often troubling story of Michael Jackson’s life isn’t an easy feat; since his death in 2009 from sedative-induced cardiac arrest, no big-budget biopic chronicling the pop icon’s career has made it to the big screen. Now, however, that’s set to change:...
THEN AND NOW: How the cast of 'That '70s Show' has changed from the original series to the Netflix spin-off
Several stars from the original show make appearances on the new Netflix spin-off, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors
The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer
Antoine Fuqua is taking on the King of Pop. The “Training Day” and “Emancipation” director is set to helm upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” IndieWire can confirm. Produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), the film is set to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated Jackson 5 member and solo artist. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
digitalspy.com
Lovecraft Country star lands next lead movie role
Lovecraft Country and King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has landed her next movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast for Ava DuVernay’s next film. The Selma director will write and direct the film, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, Caste: The...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Wanted To Direct ‘Revolutionary Road’ & Originally Saw ‘Little Children’ As A Miniseries
When you trace the filmmaking career of Todd Field, you start to see how the filmmaker has had just an incredible number of projects fall apart or just not come together. This is shown in his filmography, where there are huge gaps in his output. He seems to be one of the preeminent examples of a filmmaker who just doesn’t seem to land his original idea and then settles for something else, only to then see that resulting project be immensely beloved. And that is perfectly encapsulated in his quest to adapt Richard Yates’ novel, “Revolutionary Road,” into a feature film.
‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phifer & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller
Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour. The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, which is also financing the pic. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN 2.0’ is already on the way, with a release date set
The year’s first box office success M3GAN has seen excellent reviews, and is now already confirmed to have a sequel on its way. Akela Cooper and James Wan’s latest collaboration is another foray into horror comedy, with it somewhat of a surprise hit, especially as far as January releases go. Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster production companies are now already at work on the sequel, which is tentatively titled M3GAN 2.0.
Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani defends Martin Scorsese’s right to call out Marvel
"Who else has earned the right to have an opinion?"
theplaylist.net
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
Maurice Marable To Direct ‘The Fall’ For Amblin Partners
EXCLUSIVE: Maurice ‘Mo’ Marable will direct the sci-fi-action feature The Fall for Amblin Partners. Dalton Leeb & Nicholas Jacobson-Larson are penning the script, which is based on the Pete Bridges spec script. Malcolm D. Lee is producing. The story is set in the midst of an alien invasion, where a newly divorced couple must survive a dangerous journey on foot from downtown Atlanta to the suburbs, where their young children are home alone. Marable directed and executive produced the Craig Robinson-led comedy Killing It, which will be returning for a second season on Peacock, and both seasons of the comedy series Woke on Hulu which starred...
